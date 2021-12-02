ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

From The Archives: Origin Stories & The Coaching Rollercoaster

bpr.org
 2 days ago

This episode of Going Deep goes deep into our archives for two conversations...

www.bpr.org

Comments / 0

Related
tulsapeople.com

From the archives (Sept. 2004): It's only hair

TV co-host LeAnne Taylor believes that regular breast self-examinations can save lives. Almost a year ago, in November 2003, Taylor was diagnosed with breast cancer. She was 41, had no family history of breast cancer, did not smoke or drink, exercised and ate a healthy diet. What she felt in...
CANCER
Wired UK

Not Every Character Needs an Origin Story

In the 1990 Christmas classic Home Alone, a young boy fights off the Wet Bandits, a duo of cartoonish burglars motivated by little more than greed and a desire to say the movie’s name in a sinister voice while flashing a gold tooth. Three decades later, Home Sweet Home Alone, a rebooted version of the story streaming on Disney+, sees a young boy fight off another pair of burglars—struggling parents Pam and Jeff McKenzie, who simply want to take back a priceless doll that was stolen from them so they’re not financially ruined and forced to sell their family home.
MOVIES
aiptcomics

‘Robin 2021 Annual’ #1 reveals key origin stories

Robin is turning out to be the best ongoing fight comic on the stands thanks to Josh Williamson and Gleb Melnikov’s kung fu fight tournament. It’s also an intriguing look at some younger heroes, some who are brand new and others who are getting a bit more time to shine. Out today is Robin 2021 Annual #1, which adds new layers to some of the most important characters to fight in the tournament. It’s also packed with origin stories, so if you love a good backstory, this book is for you.
COMICS
WABE

‘Christmas Town: The Story Behind the Story of Rudolph’ on view at Center For Puppetry Arts

The first time America got to know the beloved character Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer might be more recent than you think. The misfit reindeer entered popular consciousness with his national TV debut in 1964 in “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” the groundbreaking animated claymation special. Now, the Center for Puppetry Arts shares Rudolph’s origin story and behind-the-scenes in an exhibition called “Christmas Town: The Story Behind the Story of Rudolph,” a companion experience to their annual puppet show based on the original TV animation. Center for Puppetry Arts Museum Director Sarah Dylla and puppeteer Anna Williford joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes to share some new insights visitors can discover about this classic holiday tale.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Origin Stories#Rollercoaster#Dot#Blue Dot Sessions
Huron Daily Tribune

'Oregon Trail' celebrates 50 years with popular game's origin story

An "internationally known educational game," The Oregon Trail, turns 50 today and its creators are celebrating the anniversary with the game's origin story beginning in Minnesota. Why it matters:. The Oregon Trail revolutionized personal computing. It eventually became a computer game that was used widely in classrooms across the country...
TECHNOLOGY
connecticutmag.com

From the archives: December covers, and more award-winning articles

It’s Connecticut Magazine’s 50th anniversary year, so throughout 2021 we're looking back through our archives from each month and remembering some of the moments that have helped shaped our state. December cover gallery. This month's cover gallery features Connecticut Magazine's most popular cover model of all time. Much like our...
POLITICS
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
survivornet.com

Actor Michael J. Fox, 60, Who’s Lived a Decades-Long Parkinson’s Journey, Focuses on Gratitude & Joy; ‘Gratitude Makes Optimism Possible’

The Power of Gratitude, According to Michael J. Fox. Michael J. Fox, 60, says in a new interview he’s focusing on gratitude and optimism while living with Parkinson’s disease. Fox was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson’s in 1991 when he was just 29 years old. Expressing gratitude and keeping a positive...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
smobserved.com

Rock Star Sophia Urista Squats, Pees on a Male Fan's Face During Concert

In what could perhaps be viewed as destiny in a name, Brass Against's Frontman (Frontwoman?) Sophia Urista peed on a male fans face during a performance in Daytona Florida on Thursday night, 11/11/21. And the footage has, well, leaked. The singer invited a male fan up on stage after saying...
MUSIC
NBC Miami

‘Beasts of the Southern Wild' Child Star Jonshel Alexander Dead at 22

An "absolute one-of-a-kind" former child actress had died too soon. Jonshel Alexander, who made her acting debut in the critically acclaimed 2012 drama, "Beasts of the Southern Wild," has died. Jonshel and an unnamed man were reportedly shot inside a vehicle in New Orleans on Saturday, Nov. 27, according to the Associated Press (via NBC News). Per the report, citing police, the former child star was pronounced dead at the scene while the man drove to a hospital. Jonshel was 22 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘America’s Got Talent’ star Jay Jay Phillips has died from Covid-19 – reports

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips has died, aged 30.His family told TMZ that the musician was suffering from Covid-19 at the time of his death, noting that he became sick during Thanksgiving week.The outlet also reported that his family and friends were checking in on him, but just before the holiday his condition deteriorated.While his family urged him to go to the hospital, the outlet reports that he told them that he just needed to “sleep it off”.Phillips’ girlfriend and mother reportedly returned to check on him on Thanksgiving and found him dead at his home.This a breaking story - more to follow
PUBLIC HEALTH
MusicRadar.com

Robby Krieger on Jim Morrison: "There was no difference between Jim on-stage and off. I’m pretty sure Iggy Pop doesn’t roll around in glass in between trips to the supermarket and I doubt Hendrix ever set his guitar on fire just to keep warm"

Robby Krieger watched Jim Morrison go from a "very shy and reserved" young singer to a wildman proclaiming himself as god. The Doors was quite a trip, but the guitarist tells the Guardian that the legacy of the band's music will outlive the Morrison stories. “The music will outlast all...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Charles Spencer leaves fans stunned with unseen childhood photo

Charles Spencer's social media feed is often filled with stunning shots of his family home, Althorp House, but earlier this week he shared a different kind of photo. The father-of-seven stunned fans when he shared an unseen photo from his childhood in which he was sat up in bed eagerly reading The Battle of Blenheim. In the picture, which was taken in 1976, the young Earl sported some red hair as he wore a pyjama top with an intricate pattern decorating it, and made sure to keep warm in a white dressing gown. Behind him where a large pair of white curtains that had already been drawn.
CELEBRITIES
classicfm.com

Soprano sings blistering top F sharp that you will never want to unhear

French-Cypriot soprano Sarah Aristidou is a virtuosic vocalist, and thrills with her delivery of this stratospheric sharp. The range of a soprano singer, the highest voice type in classical music, usually ranges between middle C (C4) and high C (C6). However, some artists can sing higher using what has been...
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Philemon Chambers on Starring as First Black Actor in an LGBTQ Christmas Rom-Com

It didn’t unfold at a counter at Schwab’s Pharmacy, but Philemon Chambers has a seemingly-out-of-nowhere discovery story, too. Chambers (his first name is pronounced “phil-LEE-mun”), 27, had been struggling to make it as an actor since 13, with only a few small roles on TV series like Criminal Minds and All Rise on his résumé. But in late 2020, after surviving a nasty bout of COVID-19, Chambers stumbled upon an opportunity to audition for a Netflix Christmas movie called Single All the Way. “Two weeks after I got better from COVID, that’s when the audition came,” he says. “And I remember having this...
COMPTON, CA
magneticmag.com

Arca Releases Four New Albums 'Kick ii,' 'iii,' 'iiii' & 'iiiii'

Arca has released not one, not two, not three but whole whole albums today. Technically the first three were released in over the week, but now they can all be found together in a massive music mountain. Arca has completed her kick series not in a slow drip as one might expect, but in a torrent like a damn has burst and the water is ready to overrun you. She originally announced the second and then the third and fourth shortly thereafter, while the fifth comes as a surprise addition to the whole series. Arca released the Grammy nominated KiCk i in June 2020 and now adds another 47 songs and two and a half hours of music to that.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy