Agriculture

Low October Wholesale Egg Prices Reported in Advance of 2021 Holiday Season

pnwag.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for table eggs tends to increase when holiday gatherings and cold weather encourage home baking and cooking. In accordance, wholesale table egg prices, the prices retailers pay to producers for eggs, tend to increase ahead of...

www.pnwag.net

capitalpress.com

California shell egg prices

Benchmark prices are unchanged. Asking prices for next week are 3 cents lower for Jumbo, Extra Large and Large and 10 cents lower for Medium and Small. Trade sentiment is mostly steady to occasionally barely steady. Retail and loose egg demand is moderate to good. Warehouse buying interest is cautious, although more warehouse buyers are currently attempting to bolster current floor stocks. Offerings are light to moderate. Supplies are mostly light. Market activity is moderate. Small benchmark price $1.63.
AGRICULTURE
freedom929.com

OCTOBER ILLINOIS AG PRICE REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Agricultural Price Index Report for October, the base Ag Production prices in October were down 1.7% from September, but 20% higher than a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 2.1% from September, but up 21% from October 2020. The Livestock Production Index dropped eight-tenths of a percentage point (0.8) from September, but increased 20% from last year. Producers had lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, but higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli. In addition to prices, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, and wheat.
AGRICULTURE
kiowacountypress.net

Ag stats: October 2021 mountain states region chickens and eggs report

Colorado egg production during October 2021 was 121.3 million eggs, up 4 percent from September 2021 but down 12 percent from October 2020 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in October 2021 was 4.85 million, up 4 percent from September 2021 but down 8 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,499 eggs, down 4 percent from last year.
AGRICULTURE
Tree Hugger

Secondhand Gifts Will Shine This Holiday Season, Report Says

The time has never been better to shop secondhand for the holidays. Supply chain shortages, rising product costs, and tighter household budgets add up to a situation in which buying used goods makes a whole lot of sense. And based on a new report, it seems that plenty of people agree.
RETAIL
voiceofmuscatine.com

Cattle futures mixed watching cash, corn trade

Live cattle futures closed higher Thursday watching cash business. Feeders were mixed on strengthening corn prices. December lives closed $1.65 higher at $137.65 and February lives are 97 cents higher at $139.57. January feeder cattle closed five cents lower $165.77 while March feeders gained 42 cents at $168.32. A light...
AGRICULTURE
pnwag.net

High Fertilizer Costs Expected To Continue Into the Spring

A dramatic rise in fertilizer prices weighs heavily on farmers and input suppliers as they prepare for the 2022. Prices for nitrogen-based fertilizers have skyrocketed to all-time highs in recent months. Fertilizer price increases are driven by nitrogen production challenges, tight global supplies, rising natural gas costs and steady demand.
AGRICULTURE
cuchimes.com

VR headsets decline in price for the holiday season

With the Christmas season coming along, there are several virtual reality (VR) headsets on the market, and they can make for great presents for almost anyone. VR headsets and their technology have been getting cheaper and cheaper in the past five years. The biggest release has been Facebook’s Oculus Quest 2 that was released in October of 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
voiceofmuscatine.com

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022

Significant decline likely for grain farm income in 2022. December 3, 2021 By Rhiannon Branch Filed Under: Farm Income, News. After projecting record grain farm income for 2021, ag economists at the University of Illinois say the number will likely take a significant decline in 2022. Gary Schnitkey outlines three...
AGRICULTURE
Bring Me The News

Fresh off $3.1B profit, report says General Mills plans to increase prices of grocery items

General Mills is warning wholesale buyers about an impending price increase that will almost certainly be passed on to shoppers. That's according to a recent CNN Business report, which saw copies of letters the Minnesota-based company sent to retailers. The letter explained that come mid-January 2022, prices on many of its products would go up by as much as 20%. That includes products across many of its well-known brands, including Betty Crocker, Annie's, Progresso, Pillsbury, Yoplait and more.
BUSINESS
pnwag.net

NAFA Out With 2022 Alfalfa Variety Ratings

The National Alfalfa & Forage Alliance is out with its 2022 Alfalfa Variety Ratings. NAFA President Beth Nelson said the annual publication is a useful tool to not just hay and livestock farmers, but anyone involved in the production of alfalfa. This year’s edition of NAFA’s Alfalfa Variety Ratings features 178 varieties from 16 marketers.
AGRICULTURE

