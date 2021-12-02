Low October Wholesale Egg Prices Reported in Advance of 2021 Holiday Season

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Agricultural Price Index Report for October, the base Ag Production prices in October were down 1.7% from September, but 20% higher than a year ago. The Crop Production Index was down 2.1% from September, but up 21% from October 2020. The Livestock Production Index dropped eight-tenths of a percentage point (0.8) from September, but increased 20% from last year. Producers had lower prices during October for corn, hogs, market eggs, and broilers, but higher prices for lettuce, milk, sweet corn, and broccoli. In addition to prices, there was increased monthly movement for soybeans, corn, cotton, and calves and decreased marketing of cattle, milk, and wheat.

AGRICULTURE ・ 3 DAYS AGO