Next month, L.A. producer and songwriter Daniel Fox is sharing his debut EP under his moniker, Stella Borsella. Fox’s debut EP, Stella, was written over the course of three years, in between stints producing and performing with Benny Blanco, Tyler the Creator, and Ian Sweet. Stella blends together the wide range of genres Fox has dipped in and out of over his career, with inspirations ranging from jazz greats, indie rock pioneers, and hip hop touchstones. Fox has already shared “Listen Up!” the record’s first single, and today he’s back with his latest track, “Love Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO