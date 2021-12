ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — World AIDS Day was on Dec. 1, and organizations in the Tampa Bay area are working to get resources and information to the communities most impacted. The Pinellas County Health Department hosted a conference called "Ending the HIV Epidemic" at the Enoch Community Center. The conference shared a simple message: No matter your circumstance, there are people and resources available ready to help.

