Research into 200 Australians and their coffee habits over the course of a decade has associated higher coffee consumption with slower cognitive decline. “We found participants with no memory impairments and with higher coffee consumption at the start of the study had lower risk of transitioning to mild cognitive impairment — which often precedes Alzheimer’s disease — or developing Alzheimer’s disease over the course of the study,” lead researcher Samantha Gardener of Australia’s Edith Cowan University (ECU) said in an announcement of the research paper, which was published last week.

RESTAURANTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO