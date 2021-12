COLUMBIA, S.C. — Appellate arguments over a lawsuit challenging South Carolina’s abortion law have been pushed into the new year. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says oral arguments have been rescheduled for the last week in January. They had originally been planned for next month. Planned Parenthood is suing South Carolina over the measure that requires doctors to perform ultrasounds to check for a so-called “fetal heartbeat.”

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO