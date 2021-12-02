Synopsys Extends Industry Leadership as Customers Surpass 500 Tapeouts Using Flagship Fusion Compiler Solution

Microsoft Research has found a way to read and write data faster in DNA format, bringing us closer to commercially available DNA storage. Until now, the viability of DNA as a data storage medium has been hampered greatly by how much could be synthesized, and how fast. But in a detailed article, Bichlien Nguyen and Karin Strauss of Microsoft Research set out a new method for writing synthetic DNA with a chip that is 1000x faster than before, allowing much higher write throughput and therefore lowering the cost associated with writing the content in the first place.

