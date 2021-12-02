ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain View, CA

Synopsys Extends Industry Leadership as Customers Surpass 500 Tapeouts Using Flagship Fusion Compiler Solution

design-reuse.com
 4 days ago

Customers Detail Significant Gains Including 20% Better Performance, 15% Lower Power and 5% Smaller Area. MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 2, 2021 -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) has extended its industry leadership in digital design implementation, today announcing that customers using its flagship Fusion Compiler™ RTL-to-GDSII solution have achieved more than 500...

www.design-reuse.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
everythingrf.com

Keysight Joins Anterix Active Ecosystem Program to Advance Private LTE Deployments in USA

Keysight Technologies has joined the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program to help advance private Long-Term Evolution (LTE) broadband deployments in the United States. Launched in May 2021, the Anterix Active Ecosystem Program is a diverse group of over 65 innovators bringing technology, equipment and services to support utilities and critical infrastructure companies deploying and operating private LTE networks in the 900 MHz band.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Enterprise Automation Startup Workato Raises $200M Series E

Workato, the leader in enterprise automation, announced $200 million in Series E funding. The new funding values Workato at $5.7 billion and comes just nine months after its $110 million Series D. Workato has raised over $420 million in total funding to date. The investment arrives at a time of...
ECONOMY
helpnetsecurity.com

AWS Cloud WAN automates network management and security tasks in one location

Amazon Web Services announced AWS Cloud WAN, a managed wide area network (WAN) service that makes it easier for enterprises to build, manage, and monitor a unified global network that seamlessly connects cloud and on-premises environments. AWS Cloud WAN provides a central dashboard that enterprises can use to connect their...
COMPUTERS
helpnetsecurity.com

11:11 Systems acquires Green Cloud Defense to expand its cloud and security capabilities

11:11 Systems announced that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of Green Cloud Defense, one of the largest independent channel-only cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) providers in the United States. This acquisition positions 11:11 for rapid growth in its strategy to bring together a platform to deliver Connectivity, Cloud, and Security...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mountain View, CA
Business
Local
California Business
City
Mountain View, CA
Physics World

Securing the key to our quantum future

Taken from the December 2021 issue of Physics World. Members of the Institute of Physics can enjoy the full issue via the Physics World app. Safeguarding our communications data and infrastructures will become a much harder task in a quantum-enabled future. KETS Quantum Security chief executive Chris Erven talks to Tushna Commissariat about how integrating quantum-based systems into existing communication is key.
COMPUTERS
crowdfundinsider.com

Regtech: Crypto AML/CTF Solution Provider, Uppsala Security, Partners with Matrix USA

a provider of security tools and services for Crypto AML/CTF, Transaction Risk Management, Regulatory Compliance, Transaction Tracking, and Cyber Security, has announced a new joint cooperation with Matrix USA, a US based firm that focuses on “building and strengthening business relationships in the Information Technology markets of the U.S. and Japan.”
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Microsoft is edging closer to making DNA storage a reality

Microsoft Research has found a way to read and write data faster in DNA format, bringing us closer to commercially available DNA storage. Until now, the viability of DNA as a data storage medium has been hampered greatly by how much could be synthesized, and how fast. But in a detailed article, Bichlien Nguyen and Karin Strauss of Microsoft Research set out a new method for writing synthetic DNA with a chip that is 1000x faster than before, allowing much higher write throughput and therefore lowering the cost associated with writing the content in the first place.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Messagepoint Announces OEM Agreement with Sefas

Messagepoint announced that it has entered into a global OEM partnership with Sefas. Messagepoint will leverage Sefas Designer’s communications composition capabilities in Messagepoint Composer, a new add-on module to the Messagepoint platform. In addition, the enterprise communications processing (ECP) capabilities available in the Sefas Harmonie Communications Suite and the digital archive product will be offered through an add-on module called Messagepoint ECP to provide communications processing, delivery, tracking and archiving capabilities.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Electronics#Better Performance#Lower Power#Synopsys#Snps#Rtl#Ppa#Design Technology Team#System Lsi Business
martechseries.com

Largest Ever Product Development Conference Held in the Metaverse

Almost 1,000 attendees participated in Ioterra‘s 1st annual Product Development Conference (PDC) which was hosted entirely in the metaverse. The attendees comprised product developers, service providers, solution providers, investors, 20 renowned speakers, and 35 exhibitors for 8 hours of events on November 16, 2021. Upon logging in, participants didn’t see the typical Zoom room everyone has become acclimatized to these last 18 months. Instead, they found themselves to be a character in a virtual “4-acre” event space situated on a mountaintop.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

VisibilityOne Announces Microsoft Teams Room Monitoring at InfoComm 2021

VisibilityOne, Inc., the global leader in video collaboration monitoring and management technology, is proud to announce that it has received two awards at InfoComm2021; the Best of Show award from AVTechnology, and the Best of Show Award from Tech&Training. Marketing Technology News: IRIS.TV Announces New US Partnership with GroupM’s Finecast...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Moloco Earns 2021 SMARTIES Award for Machine Learning & AI Campaign

Esteemed marketing trade association MMA has recognized Moloco as a leader in marketing technology. Moloco , a leader in machine learning and growth solutions for mobile marketers, is thrilled to announce that the company is the recipient of a prestigious 2021 SMARTIES award. Under the Technology channel, Moloco is the silver winner in the Machine Learning and AI category, which awards “campaigns using creative applications of mobile-based intelligent technology.”
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
AMD
biztechmagazine.com

How Are Voice Picking Solutions Optimizing the Modern Retail Warehouse?

Times and technologies are changing. The ways in which consumers purchase goods require large storage spaces, intricate organization, and quick retrieval and processing of items. Using dated, paper-based systems to manage supply chains can reduce efficiency and cause employees to fall behind in filling orders. Voice picking, however, is challenging the status quo and helping optimize supply chain and warehouse management.
RETAIL
martechseries.com

Snapcommerce Ranks 5th in Deloitte’s 2021 North America Technology Fast 500™ Winners

Snapcommerce, the mobile commerce platform that maximizes consumer savings, is proud to announce the company has been selected as the 5th fastest growing company in North America in Deloitte’s annual Fast 500™ awards. The company, based in both San Francisco and Toronto, was also named Canada’s #1 fastest growing company in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50™ program for the highest revenue-growth percentage over the past four years, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Report: 5G will be dominant mobile tech by 2027

As we enter year three of the 5G era, where does the tech stand?. It stands on pretty firm ground, according to the 10th edition of Swedish telco Ericsson’s Mobility Report. The report claims 5G implementation and adoption has been faster than any previous generation of mobile technology, and that it shows no signs of slowing down.
CELL PHONES
towardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection in IoT Enabled Smart Battery Management Systems

Understanding the usage of data engineering and machine learning in the electric mobility world. We are living in the world of electric mobility. Globally, the adoption of electric cars and two-wheeler is steeply on the rise. Electric mobility devices rely on expensive rechargeable lithium-ion batteries for power. These batteries are integral for the fight against the bad effects of fossil fuels such as pollution and rising costs. But the lithium-ion technology does come with some drawbacks such as:
TECHNOLOGY
helpnetsecurity.com

D2iQ DKP now available in AWS Marketplace to help customers accelerate their cloud native journey

D2iQ announced that the D2iQ Kubernetes Platform (DKP) is now available in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalog with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on Amazon Web Services. With DKP, AWS customers can accelerate their cloud native journey by scaling Kubernetes deployments in production environments.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

How Zscaler is driving multi-sector cloud compliance, security and digital transformation at scale

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizations have been forced to employ a distributed working style powered by technologies like hybrid cloud networks and edge computing. Zscaler Inc.’s solutions, including Zscaler Private Access, allow companies to transform and perform at scale, from a security and compliance standpoint, without missing...
TECHNOLOGY
techeblog.com

Engineered Arts Unveils Ameca Humanoid Robot AI Platform, Set to Make Public Debut at CES 2022

Set to make its public debut at CES 2022 next month in Las Vegas, Engineered Arts’ Ameca humanoid robot AI platform is claimed to be the world’s most advanced human shaped robot representing the forefront of human-robotics technology. Remember David and Walter from the movie “Prometheus”? Ameca is set to be a platform for development into future robotics technologies, and could pave the way for a similar robot if given the ability to learn on its own. Read more for a video and additional information.
ENGINEERING

Comments / 0

Community Policy