Computers

LayAuto for Mac

macupdate.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLayAuto is a smart window manager for saving your time. Fully Automatic - Analyze your...

www.macupdate.com

tweaklibrary.com

How To Upgrade RAM In Mac

Sometimes pre-installed RAM in Mac is not sufficient if your usage is more than the configuration can take. This, in turn, affects Mac’s performance, and eventually, speed declines. Therefore to meet the ends, you need to upgrade RAM in Mac. However, if you are not in a mood to spend money upgrading RAM and are looking for an alternative we suggest trying Cleanup My System.
macupdate.com

iTop VPN for Mac

ITop VPN is the best VPN for macOS Big Sur, Monterey, and Catalina. It's Salsa20 256-bit encrypted and you can access Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, TikTok, etc from anywhere. iTop VPN provides 1800 proxy servers in over 100 locations and you can surf the Internet with no bandwidth limitation.
macupdate.com

TexToPix for Mac

Convert your pictures into pictures made from text. TexToPix enables you to convert pictures into Text or ASCII art. You may create color, halftone, or black-and-white pictures composed from text. TexToPix generates images that when viewed from afar looks like pictures but when you look at them from a short distance you may see every single character and read a text.
macupdate.com

AnyRec Screen Recorder for Mac

AnyRec Screen Recorder for Mac is a comprehensive screen recorder. You are able to record online videos and audio, meetings, gameplay and webcam freely. With it, you can capture any area into still Images. Key functions: 1. Record online videos and take screenshots AnyRec Screen Recorder for Mac is easy to use and can record high-quality videos for playback on the computer. You can also record meetings and Skype calls on your computer. It supports various formats, such as MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, F4V, TS.
makeuseof.com

How to Undo and Redo on a Mac

One of the best parts of working on a computer is being able to quickly undo any mistakes you make. This includes any undos you do by mistake—the redo button can save you just as much time and effort as the undo button!. But how do you undo and redo...
macupdate.com

DNoteIt for Mac

DNoteIt is innovative Markdown text editor. It works in hybrid mode, in which markup’s font sizes and styles match the intended output, with links and images previewed inline. This gives you nice WYSIWYG-like editing experience while writing in Markdown. Hybrid editing mode. DNoteIt offers powerful syntax highlighting, with support for...
Houston Chronicle

Dr. Mac: How to troubleshoot a wonky Mac — Part 2

Last week, I offered a handful of quick and easy techniques for troubleshooting a wonky Mac, including restarting, rebooting into safe mode, running Disk Utility’s First Aid, resetting NVRAM or SMC and running OnyX. These procedures are relatively painless and unlikely to make things worse. If none of them cured what ails your Mac, there are still a few more things to try before you throw in the towel and contact Apple — or whomever — for technical help.
macupdate.com

Mindly for Mac

This version fixes issue related to macOS Monterey - text was upside-down. This App is a must watch. It's a brilliant approach to mind mapping... For those visual types. It needs a few features but it's implementation so far is brilliant...!!!
macupdate.com

In-Mobility CRM & Billing for Mac

Cloud-based CRM application. In-Mobility comes in three levels: Free until you reach 100 entries, Premium, and Gold. See the pricing page for differences. In-mobility business relationship management app is the ultimate solution for business growth. You can carry all your office records in your pocket in the shape of e-documents....
iphonelife.com

How to Duplicate a Photo or Video on Mac

This Mac Photos app tip will allow you to make a duplicate of a photo or video so you can work on the copy and leave the original untouched. Here’s how to make a copy of a picture or video on a Mac. Why You'll Love This Tip. Make a...
macupdate.com

Bootstrap Studio for Mac

Create responsive websites using the Bootstrap framework. Bootstrap Studio is a desktop application that helps web developers and designers create responsive websites using the Bootstrap framework. It supports a wide range of components and advanced features that make you more productive. It has a clean and intuitive interface and makes it easy for anyone to create a beautiful web page only with drag-and-drop.
macupdate.com

Tux Paint for Mac

Drawing program for young children. Tux Paint is an open source drawing program for young children. Fun and easy to use. Includes drawing tools, Rubber Stamp support, 'Magic' special effect tools, multiple undo/redo, one-click Save, thumbnail browser for Loading, and sound effects. Translated into over 15 languages. What's new in...
macupdate.com

Expense for Mac

Expense, designed to be quick and easy to use, combines a sleek and beautiful interface to manage your day-to-day expenses and income. It will help you keep track of your daily income and spending, great for personal and business use. By using Expense, you will be able to see your spending habits, which can help you save money!
macupdate.com

GPXEdit for Mac

Drag GPX files to edit; click the map for a new location to set instantly on the file without saving. Easily switch between different files or drag to remove them from the list.
macupdate.com

Mark Text for Mac

Mark Text is a simple and elegant markdown editor focused on speed and usability. Realtime preview (WYSIWYG) and a clean and simple interface to get a distraction-free writing experience. Support CommonMark Spec, GitHub Flavored Markdown Spec and selective support Pandoc markdown. Markdown extensions such as math expressions (KaTeX), front matter...
macupdate.com

Menupedia for Mac

Menupedia is a simple, on-demand Wikipedia browser app that runs in your Mac’s menu bar, so it’s always available and supports the following functionality:. Access Wikipedia at any time using either the mouse or a keyboard shortcut. Print Wikipedia articles. Open Wikipedia articles in your default browser. Copy Wikipedia article...
macupdate.com

FineReader PDF for Mac

Convert PDFs, document images and scans with unmatched accuracy. FineReader PDF lets you easily transform paper documents, PDFs, and digital photos of text into editable and searchable files. No more manual retyping or reformatting. Instead, you can edit, search, share, archive, and copy information from documents for reuse and quotation - saving your time, effort and hassles.
Digital Trends

How to go incognito in Safari on Mac

There may be times when you want complete privacy while browsing the web. Maybe you don’t want others to know which websites you visit or what items you download, of you may also just want to prevent sites from tracking you across browser tabs. The best way to achieve that is learning how to go incognito in Safari on a Mac.
macupdate.com

VPN Proxy One Pro for Mac

VPN Proxy One Pro is the best Virtual Private Network (VPN) for macOS devices. VPN Proxy One Pro masks your IP address, encrypts your Internet traffic, turns a public WiFi into a private network, and helps browse sites and apps on your MacBook/iMac so you can access content safely and anonymously. Protect your online security and privacy with VPN Proxy One Pro today. Enjoy a fast and unlimited Internet connection with just one click. A 7-day free trial is provided.
lifewire.com

How to Resize an Image on Mac

This article explains how to change the size of an image on a Mac, either when using the Pages app or through Preview. The most direct way to resize an image on a Mac is through Preview, which is the default image viewing app. It’s not ideal for more complex image adjustments, but it’s a quick and easy way for something like resizing. Preview is able to open and adjust most any standard image file, such as .JPEG, .JPG, .TIFF, .PNG, etc.
