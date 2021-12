The recent sale of a new Midtown condominium set a new record for price per square foot. According to Engel & Völkers Atlanta, the residence at 40 West 12th sold for $2.8 million, or more than $1,000 per square foot — $200,000 over the asking price. The condo building is part of the 1105 West Peachtree mixed-use development, which is offering 64 for-sale residences priced from $1.1 million to $2.6 million and above. The property is being co-developed by Selig Development, a division of Selig Enterprises, and Rockefeller Group, which was founded in 1928 to develop Rockefeller Center in New York City.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO