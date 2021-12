Santa Claus might not be coming to town. That's because many Santa Claus entertainers have decided to forego this holiday season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hiresanta.com founder Mitch Allen told Insider his company has seen a 121% jump in the amount of Santa requests this year compared to the past two years. However, the amount of available Santas is down 10% because some have sadly died from COVID, others are choosing not to participate to protect their health and some have simply retired from the seasonal gig.

TEXAS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO