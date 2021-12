After J.J. Watt got injured, he and Steve Keim had a "great" conversation about Watt's role while on injured reserve. "That 'you can't be on the field however many weeks it is, but you can still have the same influence on the team and in the locker room,' " the Cardinals GM said during an appearance Friday on the "Burns and Gambo" show on 98.7, Arizona's Sports Station. "Since he's been injured I've seen him break down the huddle multiple times, he is still using his voice. His leadership has been impressive."

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO