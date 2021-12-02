Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

BOSTON (CBS) – City officials plan to resume removing the homeless who are living in the area in Boston known as Mass and Cass. Mayor Michelle Wu plans to relocate those living in tents in the area to housing sites across the city. Mass and Cass has become the epicenter of the opioid crisis in Boston. The removal of tents was paused when Wu took office. Her goal now is to clear the area by late December. She said her team is working around the clock to find them a safe, warm place to live with access to treatment. “We are moving quickly on that that because no one should have to live in a tent in the winter in Boston,” Wu said. The ACLU had filed a lawsuit, trying to stop the city from cleaning up the homeless encampment, but a judge denied that request.

BOSTON, MA ・ 22 HOURS AGO