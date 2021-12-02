ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston weighs solutions for addressing homelessness, tent encampments

tpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nation is contending with the growing issue of homelessness, made worse by the pandemic, as winter is coming. In...

www.tpr.org

Intelligencer

Wheeling Homeless Encampment Is Set for Removal

WHEELING — A homeless encampment underneath a state highway in Wheeling will be disbanded soon. A notice posted by the city of Wheeling at the encampment, located across from Catholic Charities 18th Street Center, states people living there must vacate the property by 1 p.m. Dec. 15. The property belongs...
WHEELING, WV
24/7 Wall St.

The American City With The Most People Out Of Work

The jobs situation in America has improved significantly since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION for November showed that the country added 210,000 jobs last month. The unemployment rate dropped to 4.2%. Last April, the jobless number soared to 14.2% as the virus spread. Just two months earlier, in February, the unemployment […]
ECONOMY
FOX40

Inside the Bullpen: Discussing the ongoing proposals that address homelessness

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Nikki Laurenzo talked to Democratic political consultant Steve Maviglio and Republican consultant Rob Stutzman about the ongoing debate of whether or not housing is a right.  They discussed Mayor Darrell Steinberg's proposal which plans to remove encampments and house those experiencing homelessness.  "I'm a big fan of the mayor. He's done […]
HOMELESS
Boston, MA
Society
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Society
calexicochronicle.com

PODCAST: Is 'Right to Housing' a Solution to California Homelessness?

Please subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, Soundcloud and Stitcher. The law says that every student is entitled to a free public education. What if it said the same about housing?. That's what Darrell Steinberg, the mayor of Sacramento, believes to be the key to addressing California's homelessness. He recently...
HOMELESS
San José Spotlight

San Jose clears more than 200 homeless encampments

San Jose has cleared out 224 homeless encampments since January, with more than 75% of those removals happening in Districts 3 and 7, city data shows. City officials said a sweep could mean booting one person from their camping spot—or clearing out a massive site with multiple people. Advocates, who have long called for the... The post San Jose clears more than 200 homeless encampments appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
CNN

Here's why the US government is changing rent relief distribution

There is still emergency rental assistance available for those struggling to cover their rent because of the pandemic. But some of that aid will soon be shifted to places that have run out of funds and still have people in need of help. The US Department of Treasury will begin...
ADVOCACY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KING 5

City of Olympia to sweep homeless encampment near capitol grounds

OLYMPIA, Wash. — A homeless camp will be swept from an area near the state capitol in Olympia next week following a homicide and three shootings linked to the encampment. Nearby homeowners have been calling for the city of Olympia to take action on the camp for months. The city previously put in toilets, a handwashing station and dumpsters at the encampment.
OLYMPIA, WA
NBC Washington

DC Clears Homeless Encampment in Northwest

One of the region's largest encampments for homeless people was removed Thursday. Crews took down dozens of tents from the encampment near O Street in Northwest D.C. and moved those living there out as some protesters looked on. The work consumed most of the day at the sweeping encampment. Some...
HOMELESS
Washington Post

Nadeau drafts bill to halt homeless camp removal after second cleanup

D.C. Council member Brianne K. Nadeau (D-Ward 1) plans to introduce emergency legislation to halt the District's cleanup of homeless encampments. The announcement came Thursday afternoon, hours after the city moved ahead with the planned cleanup of a camp at New Jersey Avenue, and O Street NW, despite calls from advocates and some council members to pause the effort. The encampments are being removed as part of the Coordinated Assistance and Resources for Encampments, or the CARE pilot program, which aims to permanently eliminate some of the District's largest homeless encampments by offering housing to some homeless residents and instituting permanent no-camping zones.
HOMELESS

