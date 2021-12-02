Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday

Everyone loves some good NBA trades, especially when they are focused on former All-Stars. That is precisely what we have here today, as Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently composed a list of a few NBA trades that contenders should consider making to bolster their title chances. The list was, as...
Coming off a third consecutive loss after Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Luka Doncic still in street clothes as he nurses his injuries, the Dallas Mavericks can't find a win without their superstar. The slide, though frustrating, is understandable, especially when you realize this Mavs roster...
While the Mavericks by and large have struggled to score in the three games Luka Dončić has missed, that hasn’t been the case for Kristaps Porzingis. And the difference between his 25-point showing against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and the last time he was at the Staples Center was not lost on him.
Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bullock is a late addition to the injury report. He isn't providing any production, but the veteran is averaging 28.7 minutes over the last four games. Trey Burke and Sterling Brown should see more minutes Tuesday if Bullock is ruled out.
The unicorn is shining in Dallas. With Tuesday’s 112-104 overtime win against the Clippers, Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games — making it the longest streak of his career. Tuesday’s win came after the Mavericks blew an 11-point lead in...
Dallas Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis struggled to produce and stay healthy through his first two seasons with the team, which had many believing the Mavs could potentially trade the Latvian. However, Mark Cuban recently spoke on that matter amid Porzingis’s tremendous start to the 2021/22 campaign and quickly set...
LOS ANGELES — The Mavericks’ Sunday afternoon matchup with the Clippers was a clash of star players, just as many expected after the last two playoff summers. But the leaders this time weren’t the ones who commanded the most attention then. In the absences of Luka Doncic and Kawhi Leonard,...
Brunson (foot) practiced Friday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. This is excellent news for the Mavericks, as there was fear of a severe injury after Ivica Zubac stepped on the point guard's foot during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Brunson's status for Saturday's game isn't clear at the moment, but it seems like he has a legitimate shot at playing.
Two years after Kristaps Porzingis was traded from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks, the Latvian big man is still trying to find his spot on the team. Fortunately, this season has started very well for the Texan franchise. Despite only averaging 1 more point per game than...
Kristaps Porzingis has been playing really well for the Dallas Mavericks in recent games, fulfilling the role the Mavs have envisioned for him when they traded for him in 2019. Clearly, the Mavs are a better team with Porzingis playing a bigger role alongside Luka Doncic. KP has had trouble...
Brunson (foot) is questionable against the Cavaliers on Monday. Brunson is suffering from a bruised left foot. Though it forced him to miss the Mavericks' previous game, his availability status did improve. They ruled Brunson out without any updates and utilized Trey Burke more during their matchup last Saturday versus Washington.
Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Brunson is dealing with a left foot injury, and his status for Saturday is firmly up in the air. Keep an eye out over the next 27 hours for updates on his availability. Should Brunson be forced to miss time, Trey Burke could see added work behind Luka Doncic.
“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.”
In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
Sporting a black baseball cap turned backward and a fresh scrape on his right cheek, Kristaps Porzingis looked like one of the boxers or MMA combatants he so avidly follows. A victorious one, that is. Triumphant in overtime over the Clippers in Staples Center late Tuesday night. And perhaps over...
The turkey is carved and the pie is set, and for Dallas Maverick fans all that’s left is Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Currently, the Mavs are fourth in the Western Conference and they are coming off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. Everything is well in Mavs land right?
It had been reported in the past that Dallas Mavericks stars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis didn’t have the best relationship. Even if “beef” was too strong a word to use in this situation, it’s clear they weren’t always on the same page. Now, though, Porzingis says the Mavs stars...
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis sat down with CBS 11’s Keith Russell and discussed a wide range of topics. One of the first things that came up was his usage in last year’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porzingis didn’t mince words about how he felt. “At first...
Ntilikina (calf) is questionable for Friday's action against the Pelicans. Ntilikina has missed the past four games. He's been a relatively consistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, as he's averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.3 minutes.
