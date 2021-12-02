ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

NBA Trades: Analyzing B/R’s Kyrie Irving for Kristaps Porzingis trade

Everyone loves some good NBA trades, especially when they are focused on former All-Stars. That is precisely what we have here today, as Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz recently composed a list of a few NBA trades that contenders should consider making to bolster their title chances. The list was, as...
NBA
Yardbarker

Kristaps Porzingis: Silver Lining in Dallas Mavs Losing Streak

Coming off a third consecutive loss after Sunday afternoon's matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers, with Luka Doncic still in street clothes as he nurses his injuries, the Dallas Mavericks can't find a win without their superstar. The slide, though frustrating, is understandable, especially when you realize this Mavs roster...
NBA
numberfire.com

Reggie Bullock (illness) questionable Tuesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Reggie Bullock (illness) is questionable to play on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Bullock is a late addition to the injury report. He isn't providing any production, but the veteran is averaging 28.7 minutes over the last four games. Trey Burke and Sterling Brown should see more minutes Tuesday if Bullock is ruled out.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
New York Post

Kristaps Porzingis hasn’t felt this ‘free’ since Knicks trade

The unicorn is shining in Dallas. With Tuesday’s 112-104 overtime win against the Clippers, Mavericks big man Kristaps Porzingis has now scored at least 20 points in seven straight games — making it the longest streak of his career. Tuesday’s win came after the Mavericks blew an 11-point lead in...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Practices Friday

Brunson (foot) practiced Friday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. This is excellent news for the Mavericks, as there was fear of a severe injury after Ivica Zubac stepped on the point guard's foot during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Brunson's status for Saturday's game isn't clear at the moment, but it seems like he has a legitimate shot at playing.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mavericks#New Orleans#Pelicans
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Questionable vs. Cavaliers

Brunson (foot) is questionable against the Cavaliers on Monday. Brunson is suffering from a bruised left foot. Though it forced him to miss the Mavericks' previous game, his availability status did improve. They ruled Brunson out without any updates and utilized Trey Burke more during their matchup last Saturday versus Washington.
NBA
numberfire.com

Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable for Mavericks Saturday

Dallas Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Brunson is dealing with a left foot injury, and his status for Saturday is firmly up in the air. Keep an eye out over the next 27 hours for updates on his availability. Should Brunson be forced to miss time, Trey Burke could see added work behind Luka Doncic.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Mark Cuban on Kristaps Porzingis: Why would we trade him?

“I’ve always believed that KP hasn’t played his best basketball yet. Now you’re seeing why we didn’t trade him,” Cuban said. “He’s a great player. He’s a good dude. All of my experiences with him have been positive. So why would we do that? But that’s NBA Twitter and that’s Mavs Twitter. That’s what they do. They’re probably trying to trade Luka right now.”
NBA
FanSided

Dallas Mavericks: A good Porzingis is a terrible thing to waste

In the Dallas Mavericks rematch against the Los Angeles Clippers, things unfolded differently than they did last year in the playoffs. Last season, the surging Mavericks banished their No. 2 scorer to a decoy role. Roaming the fringe and serving as nothing more than a spot-up shooter was a curious...
NBA
FanSided

3 Black Friday Deals the Dallas Mavericks Must Seek

The turkey is carved and the pie is set, and for Dallas Maverick fans all that’s left is Saturday night’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. Currently, the Mavs are fourth in the Western Conference and they are coming off an overtime victory against the Los Angeles Clippers. Everything is well in Mavs land right?
NBA
Dallas Sports Focus

Kristaps Porzingis speaks with CBS 11’s Keith Russell

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis sat down with CBS 11’s Keith Russell and discussed a wide range of topics. One of the first things that came up was his usage in last year’s playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers. Porzingis didn’t mince words about how he felt. “At first...
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable vs. New Orleans

Ntilikina (calf) is questionable for Friday's action against the Pelicans. Ntilikina has missed the past four games. He's been a relatively consistent part of the Mavericks' rotation this season, as he's averaged 5.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 14.3 minutes.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy