Donations improve how kids learn amid ongoing COVID concerns

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All 11th grade students at Northeast High School will be quarantining Thursday and Friday due to multiple COVID cases, according to a letter from principal Omar Crowder. This will force the students to go back to virtual learning until Monday. According to the letter, there are “multiple positive cases” in the 11th grade, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health told the school to close those classrooms. Those students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 6. Read the entire letter below. Viking Family, Due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in the 11th grade, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has determined that 11th-grade classrooms will be temporarily closed on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3 to allow for contact tracing. Students will be learning virtually from home during this time. 11th-grade students will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 6. This only impacts 11th-grade students at this time. Students are required to log into their Google Classrooms for each class. Our bell schedule can be found here: https://nehs.philasd.org/school_info/bell-schedule/ I am attaching a letter with more information. Please contact the main office if you have any questions at 215-400-3200. Sincerely, Omar Crowder Principal Omar F. Crowder

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO