Donations improve how kids learn amid ongoing COVID concerns

Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

When COVID-19 forced Claire Mansur to teach her fourth-grade reading students online instead of in the classroom, she thought about giving up as a teacher. Students at Gladstone Elementary School in Kansas City, Missouri, which serves a large population of immigrants and refugees, weren’t logging on to her virtual lessons. They...

www.ctpost.com

BBC

Covid-19: Some pupils remote learning amid staff shortage

Entire year groups are having to switch to remote learning across Northern Ireland because there are not enough teachers to cover classes, a teachers' union has said. NASUWT's Justin McCamphill has called for schools to close early before Christmas as a "circuit breaker". Mr McCamphill also said the teacher shortage...
swnewsmedia.com

District 191 is the latest to move to virtual learning amid COVID surge

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage District will transition students to virtual learning around the Thanksgiving holiday in hopes of slowing the latest COVID-19 surge. Students will be placed in virtual learning from Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Dec. 3, the district announced Monday. The closures around the Thanksgiving holiday allows for a 12-day...
Washington Times

Hochul pauses elective surgeries amid omicron COVID-19 variant concerns

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul will halt non-urgent, elective surgeries in the state amid a spike in the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Mrs. Hochul signed an executive order on Friday, in hopes of preventing hospital staff shortages over an anticipated rise in cases. “We’ve taken extraordinary action to prevent the...
State
Missouri State
The 74

The Week in COVID & Education Policy: 32% Jump in Child Cases, How Omicron Could Affect Schools, Zero Reports of Heart Inflammation Among Grade-Schoolers & More

This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy, vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. ‘Startling’ Increase […]
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Amid national toy shortage, Minnesota nonprofits seek donations for kids in need

Minnesota nonprofits are getting creative to find new ways to drum up toy donations this holiday season for the growing number of families in need. Annual toy drives are navigating a second holiday season of higher demand during the pandemic and facing a new challenge this year: a national toy shortage thanks to a clogged global supply chain, lack of workers and rising shipping costs.
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
CBS Chicago

DePaul University To Move Classes Online For First 2 Weeks Of Winter Quarter Due To COVID-19 Concerns

CHICAGO (CBS) — DePaul University is moving the first two weeks of its winter quarter online, due both to concerns about the omicron variant of COVID-19 and the possibility of a winter surge. University officials said because classes there start right before the New Year, the first two weeks of winter quarter courses – from Monday, Jan. 3, to Saturday, Jan. 15 – will be held online. Exceptions may be made for courses that cannot be held online. The fall quarter at DePaul has already ended. In-person classes are expected to resume Tuesday, Jan. 18., after the observance of Dr. Martin Luther King...
Person
Kate Capshaw
Person
Steven Spielberg
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Superintendent Says Pandemic Trauma Causing Uptick In Disruption, Invites Community Discussion

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent Darryl Williams on Friday invited community discussion on an uptick in “disruptive behavior” at schools in the county. A freshman girl was airlifted to a hospital on Thursday after a locker room fight at Franklin High School. The second girl in the fight was charged with first-degree assault. The incident is the latest in a trend of violence in Baltimore County Schools. Williams said it’s not just Baltimore County. As students return back to in-person classrooms this semester, they’re having trouble adjusting. “The ongoing trauma experienced by families as a result of this global...
CBS Sacramento

‘AMEND Changed My Life’: Program For African American Students Offers Path To Success

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California community colleges have benefitted for more than a decade from AMEND, a mentorship program tailored to African American men that is picking up steam in our area. The program’s founder, Cosumnes River College President Dr. Edward Bush, says guiding young people is critical throughout their academic journies. From family friends to brothers, Jordan Sanders and Da’Monk Millan’s bond is unbreakable. They were brought together by AMEND, which stands for African American Male Education Network and Development. “It was a safe space for us,” said Millan, a senior at Sacramento State University. “I didn’t really find amend AMEND kind of found...
Fast Company

Leveling the learning field: How the future of the metaverse can improve education for all

Online learning became a reality for millions of students during the pandemic. Now educators are exploring the potential for digital tools to reshape the future of learning. Ariam Mogos, a futurist and fellow at Hasso Plattner Institute of Design at Stanford, joins Fast Company’s Innovation Festival to explain how the metaverse will get students engaged in education in ways they’ve never seen before.
Connecticut Post

Confusion persists on CT school quarantine protocols

HARTFORD — Connecticut has a new approach to quarantining students, but not all families seem to know about it. For close to two hours at this month’s state Board of Education meeting, parents, students and a former teacher who left the profession because she was not vaccinated flooded public comment to speak out against mask and vaccine mandates and quarantine procedures.
CBS Philly

11th Graders At Northeast High School Quarantining After ‘Multiple’ COVID Cases, Principal Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — All 11th grade students at Northeast High School will be quarantining Thursday and Friday due to multiple COVID cases, according to a letter from principal Omar Crowder. This will force the students to go back to virtual learning until Monday. According to the letter, there are “multiple positive cases” in the 11th grade, and the Philadelphia Department of Public Health told the school to close those classrooms. Those students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Dec. 6. Read the entire letter below. Viking Family, Due to multiple positive cases of COVID-19 in the 11th grade, the Philadelphia Department of Public Health (PDPH) has determined that 11th-grade classrooms will be temporarily closed on Thursday, December 2, and Friday, December 3 to allow for contact tracing.  Students will be learning virtually from home during this time. 11th-grade students will return to in-person learning on Monday, December 6. This only impacts 11th-grade students at this time. Students are required to log into their Google Classrooms for each class. Our bell schedule can be found here:  https://nehs.philasd.org/school_info/bell-schedule/ I am attaching a letter with more information. Please contact the main office if you have any questions at 215-400-3200. Sincerely, Omar Crowder Principal Omar F. Crowder
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
CBS Miami

FIU’s Dr. Aileen Marty On Omicron Variant: ‘It Looks Like It’s Going To Be Very Significantly Virulent And Very Transmissible’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Florida International University’s infectious disease specialist, Dr. Aileen Marty sat down Wednesday evening with CBS4’s Lauren Pastrana and Eliott Rodriguez to discuss the new coronavirus variant Omicron, which is causing worldwide concern. Rodriguez: “What makes the Omicron variant different?” Dr. Marty: “So, let’s start out with where did it come from. The ancestor of this particular virus was detected actually in May. It just didn’t have as many of the changes as it currently does.” “That was called the C. 1.2. and that particular one acquired a series of other mutations. So, there’s over 50 mutations in the virus,...
