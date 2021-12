The fourth season of Attack On Titan is set to come to a close next January, pitting the Scout Regiment not just against familiar foes in the nation of Marley, but also from within as they attempt to stop the wild plan of their former friend, Eren Jaeger. With the final episodes set to be some of the bloodiest of the series to date, the upcoming finale has released new promotional art that gives us a fresh take on the fit of Mikasa, who has been placed in the undesirable position of having to fight against her former friend.

COMICS ・ 16 DAYS AGO