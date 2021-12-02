ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina: Questionable vs. New Orleans

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Ntilikina (calf) is questionable for Friday's action against the...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mavs Moneyball

Mavericks odds: How to bet the Mavericks vs. Clippers game

The upcoming set against the Los Angeles Clippers could not come at a worse time. Luka is questionable with injuries to his knee and ankle. The team is coming off of back to back 4 quarter losses to Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns. Jason Kidd is still the coach. Two games against the Mav’s version of kryptonite could be what sends Mavericks fans over the edge early in the season.
NBA
NBA

No changes to New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report for Wednesday's game vs. Dallas Mavericks

There are no changes to the New Orleans Pelicans' Injury Report for Wednesday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks. Forwards Zion Williamson (right foot fracture), Daulton Hommes (G League assignment/right fibular stress fracture) and guard Didi Louzada (league suspension) were listed as out for Wednesday's game (7 p.m., Bally Sports, 100.3 FM) at the Smoothie King Center.
NBA
Boonville Daily News

Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and prediction

The New Orleans Pelicans (6-17) host the Dallas Mavericks (10-9) Wednesday at Smoothie King Center for an 8 p.m. ET tip-off. Below, we look at the Mavericks vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions, and bets. Dallas has lost five of its last six games...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Ntilikina
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday

Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Porzingis played through a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, but he's now dealing with a left knee contusion. If he's held out, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith should see additional run.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Out vs. Memphis

Cauley-Stein (personal) remains out for Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies, Mark Followill of Fox Sports Southwest reports. Cauley-Stein will remain out for a fourth straight game for the shorthanded Mavericks. His next chance to play arrives Saturday against the Grizzlies.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mavericks#New Orleans#Pelicans
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Remains sidelined Saturday

Porzingis (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis. Porzingis will be unavailable for a second straight game as he continues to deal with a left knee contusion. Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber should see additional playing time once again Saturday.
NBA
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Ruled out Saturday

Doncic has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Memphis due to left ankle soreness. Doncic had played at least 30 minutes in four of the last five games, and he averaged 26.6 points, 10.0 assists and 7.4 rebounds in 34.6 minutes per contest during that time. Jalen Brunson and Frank Ntilikina should take on increased roles in the backcourt Saturday.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy