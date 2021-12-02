Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains sidelined Friday

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Willie Cauley-Stein is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Luka Doncic returning to the court, the Mavericks will also make a change in the frontcourt. Instead of Dwight Powell - who has been starting the majority of the season - it'll be Cauley-Stein who serves as primary center and Doncic's roll man. Powell will come off the bench.
Brunson (foot) practiced Friday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. This is excellent news for the Mavericks, as there was fear of a severe injury after Ivica Zubac stepped on the point guard's foot during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Brunson's status for Saturday's game isn't clear at the moment, but it seems like he has a legitimate shot at playing.
The Dallas Mavericks will start Moses Brown at center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown will take over for Cauley-Stein while the latter nurses a sudden illness. Brown, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds...
It was announced just minutes before the game that Luka Doncic would not play in this matchup against the LA Clippers. The young superstar is dealing with knee and ankle sprains, and with him out, the Mavericks have dropped three-straight games. As has become a trend for the Clippers this...
On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks fell short 120-114 in a shoot-out against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Despite having four days off before the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic (knee and ankle sprains) still didn’t look completely healthy. Nevertheless, Doncic still finished with 33 points (13-of-25 shooting from the field) and 10 assists.
Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Porzingis played through a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, but he's now dealing with a left knee contusion. If he's held out, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith should see additional run.
Bullock will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, radio broadcaster Mike Peasley reports. Bullock will make his second straight start, while Tim Hardaway will come off the bench once again. Bullock tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes as a starter Wednesday.
Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable. He missed the previous four games and is averaging 14.1 minutes per contest on the year. numberFire's models project Frank for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis will sit out on Friday night after the Mavericks' star big man suffered a recent knee contusion on Wednesday night. Expect Luka Doncic to play an alpha role against a Pelicans' team ranked last in defensive rating.
The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Josh Hart for a second straight contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart is closing in a return, though, as Willie Green mentioned in pregame that the team hopes to have him back in the rotation against the Houston Rockets for Sunday’s game. The...
Earlier this week, it was announced that Kemba Walker and Blake Griffin (both multiple-time All-Stars) would be benched by their respective teams. It was a shocking and even saddening move for many, including Paul Pierce, who sent the following Tweet in response:. “So you telling me Kemba Walker and Blake...
The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
Kemba Walker was once one of the best offensive point guards in his prime with the Charlotte Hornets. At his best, he was averaging 25.6 PPG and carrying the Hornets offensively. However, injuries have slowed him down in recent years. He played 18 games for the Knicks this season, averaging...
DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
LaMelo Ball is the real deal. The young Charlotte Hornets guard was impressive last season as he took home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award and has continued to thrive in his sophomore season. Through 17 games Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game...
