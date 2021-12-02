Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains sidelined Friday

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Willie Cauley-Stein is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Luka Doncic returning to the court, the Mavericks will also make a change in the frontcourt. Instead of Dwight Powell - who has been starting the majority of the season - it'll be Cauley-Stein who serves as primary center and Doncic's roll man. Powell will come off the bench.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO