NBA

Mavericks' Willie Cauley-Stein: Remains sidelined Friday

 2 days ago

Cauley-Stein (personal) has been ruled out for...

Willie Cauley-Stein starting for Dallas Tuesday; Dwight Powell to bench

Dallas Mavericks forward/center Willie Cauley-Stein is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. With Luka Doncic returning to the court, the Mavericks will also make a change in the frontcourt. Instead of Dwight Powell - who has been starting the majority of the season - it'll be Cauley-Stein who serves as primary center and Doncic's roll man. Powell will come off the bench.
NBA
Mavericks' Jalen Brunson: Practices Friday

Brunson (foot) practiced Friday, Eddie Sefko of the Mavericks' official site reports. This is excellent news for the Mavericks, as there was fear of a severe injury after Ivica Zubac stepped on the point guard's foot during Tuesday's win over the Clippers. Brunson's status for Saturday's game isn't clear at the moment, but it seems like he has a legitimate shot at playing.
NBA
Moses Brown starting in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) for Mavericks Monday

The Dallas Mavericks will start Moses Brown at center in place of Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Brown will take over for Cauley-Stein while the latter nurses a sudden illness. Brown, who has a $3,500 salary on FanDuel, is averaging 12 points and 10 rebounds...
NBA
Dwight Powell
Mavs Talk: ‘Defensive Identity’? Not Yet; Willie Cauley-Stein Still Starting?

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks fell short 120-114 in a shoot-out against the Washington Wizards at the American Airlines Center. Despite having four days off before the game, Mavericks star Luka Doncic (knee and ankle sprains) still didn’t look completely healthy. Nevertheless, Doncic still finished with 33 points (13-of-25 shooting from the field) and 10 assists.
NBA
Mavericks' Kristaps Porzingis: Questionable Friday

Porzingis (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans. Porzingis played through a right ankle sprain in Wednesday's win over New Orleans, but he's now dealing with a left knee contusion. If he's held out, Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith should see additional run.
NBA
Mavericks' Reggie Bullock: Starting again Friday

Bullock will start Friday's game against the Pelicans, radio broadcaster Mike Peasley reports. Bullock will make his second straight start, while Tim Hardaway will come off the bench once again. Bullock tallied six points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal in 18 minutes as a starter Wednesday.
NBA
Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (calf) probable Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable. He missed the previous four games and is averaging 14.1 minutes per contest on the year. numberFire's models project Frank for 7.2 FanDuel points...
NBA
Kristaps Porzingis (knee) ruled out for Mavericks' Friday contest against Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks forward Kristaps Porzingis (knee) will not play in Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis will sit out on Friday night after the Mavericks' star big man suffered a recent knee contusion on Wednesday night. Expect Luka Doncic to play an alpha role against a Pelicans' team ranked last in defensive rating.
NBA
Hart, Porzingis out for Friday’s Pelicans-Mavericks matchup

The New Orleans Pelicans will be without Josh Hart for a second straight contest against the Dallas Mavericks. Hart is closing in a return, though, as Willie Green mentioned in pregame that the team hopes to have him back in the rotation against the Houston Rockets for Sunday’s game. The...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kendrick Perkins Says Russell Westbrook Must 'Stand Up' To LeBron James: "You Have To Be Like Rajon Rondo Is To LeBron James And Say, 'Move Out The Way, I Got It."

The fit was a serious topic coming into the 2021-22 season after the Los Angeles Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook through a blockbuster five-team trade. Of course, LeBron James is not a traditional point guard, but more often than not, he runs the offense. Undoubtedly, Westbrook has not had the ball...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
NESN

Hornets Guard LaMelo Ball Had Himself Historically Good Game Friday

LaMelo Ball is the real deal. The young Charlotte Hornets guard was impressive last season as he took home the 2020 Rookie of the Year award and has continued to thrive in his sophomore season. Through 17 games Ball is averaging 19.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game...
NBA

