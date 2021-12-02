ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants coaches sounding more optimistic about Daniel Jones' status for Week 13

By Ryan Chichester
Daniel Jones was once again on the field with the Giants for practice on Thursday, and while his status for Sunday is still up in the air, there is reason for optimism.

After initial reports indicated that New York was preparing to move forward with Mike Glennon as the starter against the Dolphins, but as Jones continues to practice, his coaches are more hopeful that he will be under center in Week 13.

"I expect Daniel to come out today and practice and I fully expect it'll be just like regular old times," Freddie Kitchens told reporters on Thursday. “Our plan is going to be our plan, and we’re fully expecting to have everybody.”

The Giants signed Jake Fromm off Buffalo’s practice squad as a precaution in case Jones can’t go on Sunday, but Kitchens said the team hasn’t changed anything at practice, as Jones will continue to get his work in before determining if he can play through the neck strain he suffered early in the Week 12 win over the Eagles.

“I don’t see anything changing,” Kitchens said. “We’re gonna prepare like we prepare every week, and whoever is there on Sunday, that’s who we’re playing with.”

Head coach Joe Judge expressed some optimism as well, telling reporters that Jones “looked like himself” during his walk-through on Wednesday, and he will practice Thursday and Friday. Judge said Jones’ availability now lies in the hands of the training staff, but if it needs to be pushed to a game-time decision, the team is willing to do that.

