PREVIEW: ‘Annie Live’ set to air on NBC

By NBC
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 2 days ago

"The Sound of Music," "Peter Pan," "Hairspray" and "The Wiz" are some of the Broadway musicals that have aired live during the holiday season in recent years on NBC, Thursday the classic and Tony Award winner "Annie" joins that group.

