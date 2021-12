SAN DIEGO — Tenants of a Linda Vista apartment complex and members of a social justice group held a rally Thursday protesting impending evictions for the residents. The group says 26 households of the complex located at 6700 Kelly Street were given 60-day notices to vacate less than two weeks after a new owner bought the building. The notices were issued in early November giving them until the end of December to leave.

