Theater & Dance

MU Theatre presents “Rent” for the musical’s 25th anniversary

By Lucy Valeski
themaneater.com
 4 days ago

MU Theatre opened the musical “Rent” Nov. 4 at Rhynsburger Theatre. he production closed Nov. 14. Over 50 people made up the cast and crew of “Rent.” The Jonathan Larson classic follows a group of friends in New York’s East Village who struggle to survive as artists amidst the HIV/AIDS...

themaneater.com

discoverourcoast.com

Coaster Theatre presents 'A Christmas Carol'

CANNON BEACH — The Coaster Theatre Playhouse is presenting the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” this weekend. The production is a radio-style play written, workshopped and performed by the theater community. The adaptation is set in 1936, during a turbulent time in American history. The timeless story reminds audiences to...
CANNON BEACH, OR
culturemap.com

The Magik Theatre presents Ella Enchanted

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Ella of Frell is turning the traditional Cinderella story upside down. At birth, she was given the “gift” of obedience by her misguided fairy godmother. But as a teenager, strong-willed Ella chooses to reject her fate and embarks on a quest to break the curse forever. Through her adventures, Ella must outwit evil stepsisters, escape hungry ogres, and save the prince before she can claim her real voice.
THEATER & DANCE
State
New York State
Emporia gazette.com

ESU theatre presents 'The Tragedie of Macbeth'

A Scottish general receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. So begins William Shakespeare’s “The Tragedie of Macbeth,” a tale of detriments of political ambition and power-seeking. Emporia State Theatre produced an adaptation of the classic play, performing it over...
EMPORIA, KS
flathatnews.com

Imagining a forbidden love story: The College of William and Mary’s Theatre Department presents famous play The Imaginary Invalid at Kimball Theatre

At Kimball Theatre located just off of the College of William and Mary’s campus, the College’s theater department presented the play “The Imaginary Invalid” from Nov. 18 to 21. This play was initially written by French playwright Jean Baptiste Molière, but has been adapted for current audiences by American playwright James Magruder.
THEATER & DANCE
ccxmedia.org

Weekend Showcase: Stages Theatre Presents “Elf The Musical, Jr.”

Stages Theatre is back this holiday season with an in-person Christmas favorite, “Elf The Musical, Jr.”. The show is different from the movie, but you still get to hear the Buddy refrain, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”.  Stages Theatre is back...
THEATER & DANCE
WLUC

Elf the Musical opening this Friday at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University student-actors are taking the stage again this weekend and next!. Elf the Musical opens this Friday, December 3rd, at 8:00 P.M., with a showing at the same time the following day and December 8th -11th. A 2:00 P.M. matinee will also show on...
MARQUETTE, MI
Person
Jonathan Larson
edmidentity.com

Awakenings Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Two New Festivals

Awakenings is going all out for their 25th anniversary in 2022 with a new, three-day summer festival and one over the Easter holiday. Since its debut back in 1997, Awakenings has grown to become a behemoth in the global techno scene that’s known for bringing some of the best artists to the stage. In 2014 the festival shifted from a single day to two days to expand the experience for those flocking to The Netherlands and catapulted it to even greater heights. Although Awakenings couldn’t take place over the past two years, the organizers have continued to craft up some new ideas to celebrate their 25th anniversary in style and mark the festival’s return to the scene.
CELEBRATIONS
Washingtonian.com

Metropolitan Ballet Theatre presents The Nutcracker

This holiday season, enjoy the magic of the Nutcracker and go on a journey with Clara as she helps save her beloved Nutcracker, dances through the snowy forest, and travels to the Land of the Sweets. Audiences will love meeting all of the Nutcracker’s favorite characters, such as Spanish Hot Chocolate, Mother Ginger and her dancing Polichinelles, and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy! Metropolitan Ballet Theatre is excited to be back at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center performing The Nutcracker (full length) and The Nutcracker Suite (short length). Our Nutcracker Suite is a wonderful option for younger audiences who want to experience the ballet in under one hour and be introduced to Tchaikovsky’s classical score and the beauty, strength, and grace of ballet. Audience size will be limited due to safety protocol for Covid-19, so get your tickets today and be a part of this seasonal ballet tradition! www.mbtdance.org 301-762-1757.
THEATER & DANCE
Kingsport Times-News

LampLight Theatre presents Victorian musical 'The Merriest Christmas'

LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present the heart-warming Victorian Christmas musical “The Merriest Christmas” beginning Saturday, Dec. 4. Take a journey back in time as carols fill the village streets with the message of hope. Experience a story of unconditional love told through the life of a young orphan girl named Priscilla and her compassion for a lonely old codger by the name of Bartimus Crump.
KINGSPORT, TN
New Jersey Stage

Ritz Theatre Company presents World Premiere Holiday Musical

(HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ) -- This Christmas, The Ritz Theatre Company presents the world premiere production of The Absolute Fantastical Adventures of Cindy Ella and the Once and Future Golden Christmas Goose in the Joyous Years That Followed the Never-Ending Plague: A Short Panto (whew!), a fast-paced and fun-filled musical romp inspired by Great Britain's beloved theatrical tradition of the holiday pantomime. The show runs at The Ritz from December 3rd through December 19th.
HADDON TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Mu Theatre#Rhynsburger Theatre
cincinnatirefined.com

Elf The Musical Jr. at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati Dec. 4-13

Buddy the Elf is coming alive on the big stage at The Children's Theatre of Cincinnati this holiday season. Elf The Musical Jr. will run at Taft Theatre from December 4-13 in a Broadway-style MainStage production. Based on the fan-favorite holiday movie, the show will feature a young orphan named...
CINCINNATI, OH
Wichita Eagle

‘Cool Yule’ is a holiday musical premiere for Wichita’s Forum Theatre

Forum Theatre’s new Christmas revue, “Cool Yule,” was more than a year and a half in the making. Delayed from last year because of COVID precautions, the holiday show opens this weekend for the first of 14 performances. Simeon Rawls, one of the seven performers and the director/choreographer of “Cool...
WICHITA, KS
wsspaper.com

Theatre West presents ‘Footloose’ this week

For the first time in two years, Theatre West is back in Arganbright Auditorium to present the 1998 classic “Footloose”. The production will begin with its first show on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and then follow with three more shows on Friday, Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. and Saturday Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
IOWA CITY, IA
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Music
The Atascadero News

Nutcracker Ballet Returns for the 25th Anniversary

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The North County Dance and Performing Arts Foundation (NCDPAF) is ready to bring back the Nutcracker Ballet for its 25th Anniversary. For many, the Nutcracker Performance is a tradition for families and their official start to the holiday season. This year is set to be extra special, considering it’s their silver 25th Anniversary.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Trumann Democrat

MU Music Department offers two holiday concerts

The Manchester University Music Department presents two holiday concerts in December. The Lessons and Carols worship service will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3 at Manchester Church of the Brethren, 1306 Beckley St. It features local residents and MU’s A Cappella Choir, Chamber Singers and handbell choir. Lessons...
MUSIC
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Edge Theatre presents Fall Showcase

The Edge: A Company of Fine Artists presents its Fall 2021 “Showcase of Artists” at 7:15 p.m. nightly Dec. 19-20 at the Boston Avenue Playhouse, 4228 Boston Ave., Lubbock. "Witnessing artists grow in their craft is the reason I teach,” said K. Douglas McKennon, instructor at The Edge, in a news release. “And seeing the realization that happens with new artists and seasoned as well when they make a new discovery is thrilling.”
LUBBOCK, TX

