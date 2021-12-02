MU Theatre presents “Rent” for the musical’s 25th anniversary

This holiday season, enjoy the magic of the Nutcracker and go on a journey with Clara as she helps save her beloved Nutcracker, dances through the snowy forest, and travels to the Land of the Sweets. Audiences will love meeting all of the Nutcracker’s favorite characters, such as Spanish Hot Chocolate, Mother Ginger and her dancing Polichinelles, and the enchanting Sugar Plum Fairy! Metropolitan Ballet Theatre is excited to be back at the Robert E. Parilla Performing Arts Center performing The Nutcracker (full length) and The Nutcracker Suite (short length). Our Nutcracker Suite is a wonderful option for younger audiences who want to experience the ballet in under one hour and be introduced to Tchaikovsky’s classical score and the beauty, strength, and grace of ballet. Audience size will be limited due to safety protocol for Covid-19, so get your tickets today and be a part of this seasonal ballet tradition! www.mbtdance.org 301-762-1757.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 12 DAYS AGO