ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Jeff Mason
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNjwg_0dCQ7F7L00

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and allies, known as OPEC+, maintained an existing deal to increase output in January by 400,000 bpd after considering scrapping the plans. L1N2SN0Q0

"We appreciate the close coordination over the recent weeks with our partner Saudi Arabia, the UAE and other OPEC+ producers to help address price pressures," said White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Biden administration officials have spent weeks publicly pressuring OPEC+ members to increase oil output to help lower energy prices in the United States, where inflation concerns have become a political problem for the Democratic president.

They also planned to sell 32 million barrels of crude from four Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) sites to be delivered between late-December and April 2022, and pushed other countries to do the same in an effort to lower global prices.

"We welcome the decision today to continue the 400,000 barrels per day increase together with our recent coordinated release from the SPR," Psaki told reporters. "We believe that should help facilitate the global economic recovery."

Asked if Washington would take another look at its decision to release reserves, Psaki was unequivocal: "We have no plans to reconsider."

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jeff Mason Editing by Alistair Bell

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 39

steve meloy
2d ago

anyone remember the good old days of 2020 we were actually exporting oil and gas what is cheapest at had been in years ? price of gasoline hurts a lot of people as almost everyone uses it in some vehicle. Those voters will turn against whoever is the president when the gasoline price at the pump hits $3

Reply(1)
10
Thomas
2d ago

so we will import more from overseas adding pollution to the see and air instead of the more environment friendly pumping our own. brilliant

Reply(6)
12
Jim Turner
2d ago

This cant be blamed completely on price fluctuations due to supply and demand. Gasoline was at $2.09a gallon last October. It promptly went to $3.65 when Biden took office.

Reply(2)
9
Related
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
oilandgas360.com

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. They took the time to congratulate OPEC for adding more barrels of dirty oil to the global...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNBC

Oil rises on views OPEC+ may pause supply addition amid omicron fears

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.05 a barrel by 0140 GMT, after a 0.9% drop on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were up 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.35, having eased 0.5% in the previous session. Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing the...
TRAFFIC
oilandgas360.com

OPEC to proceed with plans to increase January oil output

(Bloomberg) –OPEC and its allies agreed to proceed with their next oil-production hike, while signaling they could revisit the decision at any moment as the risk to demand from the omicron variant of Covid-19 becomes clearer. The group will add 400,000 barrels a day of crude to global markets in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jen Psaki
Person
Jeff Mason
dallassun.com

Russia & Saudi Arabia respond to US oil move

OPEC and Russia are mulling a pause in the previously agreed on increase in oil production after Washington's announcement of the release of strategic crude reserves, media reports say. According to the Wall Street Journal, citing sources familiar with the talks, other members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#The White House#Democratic#Spr
Reuters

OPEC+ not in talks on pausing oil output rises -sources

LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 24 (Reuters) - OPEC+ is not currently discussing pausing oil output increases despite the United States and others releasing stocks, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters. The United States and several other nations agreed to release stocks after failing to convince OPEC to pump more oil as U.S gasoline...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's bid to lower oil prices fails

Global crude prices have continued to rally on Wednesday despite the US government's drastic step to tap strategic oil reserves to ease the market. US crude benchmark West Texas Intermediate was up 32 cents to $78.82 per barrel, as of 08:00 GMT. International benchmark Brent gained 27 cents and was trading at $82.58 per barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Shale oil's slower investment sparks new tension with White House

Nov 23 (Reuters) - As the Biden administration and allies scramble to deliver more oil to market through stockpile releases, shale producers are tapping the brakes on reinvestment, according to new data, a sign of the widening split between U.S. oil companies and Washington. That restraint has become the latest...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy