Trader Joe's is one of our favorite places to shop because there's always something new to try. I love walking down the aisles of my local Trader Joe's to see what's new and I always pick up my old favorites like orange chicken and street corn. One area at Trader Joe's I didn't explore much until recently is the frozen dessert area. This relatively small section of the store was one I always glazed over because I pride myself on my ability to bake fresh apple tarts and there's always some ice cream of some sort in my freezer.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO