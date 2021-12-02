Algerian minister says OPEC+ compliance with production cuts 116% in November

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116% in November, Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Thursday, indicating the group continues to produce under its agreed targets.

Arkab also said that Algeria’s oil production will rise 10,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 972,000 BPD in January, as OPEC and its allies go ahead with their existing policy of monthly oil output increases, state news agency APS reported.