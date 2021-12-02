ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Algerian minister says OPEC+ compliance with production cuts 116% in November

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

CAIRO, Dec 2 (Reuters) - OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116% in November, Algerian energy minister Mohamed Arkab said on Thursday, indicating the group continues to produce under its agreed targets.

Arkab also said that Algeria’s oil production will rise 10,000 barrels per day (BPD) to 972,000 BPD in January, as OPEC and its allies go ahead with their existing policy of monthly oil output increases, state news agency APS reported.

Comments / 0

Related
dailyforex.com

Crude Oil Plummets on OPEC Decision

Less than one month ago, WTI Crude Oil was trading at about $85 per barrel, which was a multi-year high price. Over the past three weeks the price descended rapidly from that high, and today extended that trend to approach the 6-month low price at $61.76. The pace of this downwards trend accelerated a few days ago with the news of the discovery of the omicron coronavirus variant. As there are fears that this variant may be dealt with by lockdowns and trade shutdowns or delays, if its potency is revealed to be high, we can expect a drop in demand, which will inevitably mean a drop in the price of WTI Crude Oil.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

More Turmoil For Crude Oil: OPEC+ Ready, But Powell Tapers

OPEC+ sticks to January output hike, but demand collapse may be imminent with the emergence of the omicron variant. The sharp decline in West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil prices on the back of the omicron coronavirus variant outbreak has left many key market participants and facilitators reeling from the shock. Compounding the price action collapse were statements made by OPEC+ on planned future production hikes and Jerome Powell on the state of asset purchase programs. However, corrective moves in the sharp decline were fortunately provided by data releases by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) and the American Petroleum Institute (API). An interesting point of observation, as will be elucidated later, is how the price action stuck to key price levels despite the severe implications and the instantaneous severity of the price decline triggers. As we will see earlier, further downside for crude oil may be ahead based on technical information derived from chart analysis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Oil climbs as OPEC sticks to its own course

OPEC stayed the course this week, sticking to their planned 400,000-barrels-a-day production increase and did not give in to the fears surrounding the recent price crash due to the omicron variant virus worries. Now, the Biden administration is celebrating beautiful organic OPEC-produced fossil fuels. They took the time to congratulate...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Algerian#Bpd#State News Agency#Aps
Axios

OPEC in the age of Omicron

The OPEC+ decision to forge ahead with output hikes next month can't be untethered from U.S. politics or uncertainty about the Omicron variant. Catch up fast: OPEC, Russia and allied producers met virtually Thursday and stuck with plans to increase production by 400,000 barrels per day in January. But in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNN

Banning US oil exports would be a 'gift to OPEC and Putin,' Big Oil CEO says

New York (CNN Business) — President Joe Biden has already launched the biggest intervention into energy markets in a decade. Big Oil is nervous he's not nearly done yet. For weeks, Democrats have been calling for Biden to go even further than releasing strategic oil reserves by banning US oil companies from shipping oil overseas. Despite pressure from lawmakers in his party, Biden has so far refrained from taking the more extreme step of banning oil exports. A spokesperson from the White House declined to comment.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Telegraph

Live Oil jumps as Opec hedges its bets on higher production - live updates

Dow Jones Industrial Average rises 1.8pc, S&P 500 and Nasdaq add 1.4pc and 0.8pc respectively. Ben Wright: London's stock market still punches above its weight. Oil jumped after the OPEC+ alliance left the door open to reversing its decision to boost output at any moment, with the impact of the omicron variant on demand remaining highly uncertain.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
OilPrice.com

Oil Jumps As OPEC+ Leaves The Door Open To Revisiting Supply Increase

Oil prices rose by 3% early on Friday, extending gains from late Thursday, after the OPEC+ alliance said it could immediately revisit the planned 400,000 bpd increase for January if demand suffers in coming weeks. As of 9:25 a.m. EST on Friday, WTI Crude was rallying 3.49% at $68.82 and...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Confidence And Caveats Calm A Crazed Oil Market

OPEC+ managed to stabilize oil prices after what had been an incredibly volatile week, with the cartel adding plenty of caveats to its decision to stick to its plan vis-a-vis oil production increases. Friday, December 3rd, 2021. The most anticipated event of the week - a decision from OPEC+ on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
CNBC

Oil rises on views OPEC+ may pause supply addition amid omicron fears

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained 48 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.05 a barrel by 0140 GMT, after a 0.9% drop on Wednesday. Brent crude futures were up 48 cents, or 0.7%, at $69.35, having eased 0.5% in the previous session. Oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing the...
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Oil Price Defends August Low Even as OPEC Retains Production Schedule

The price of oil slipped to a fresh weekly low ($62.43) as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stay on track to boost production in 2022, but lack of momentum to test the August low ($61.74) may generate a textbook buy signal in the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as the oscillator recovers from oversold territory.
TRAFFIC
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

OPEC, Russia Agree to Keep Boosting Oil Output, Jolting Prices

OPEC and a group of Russia-led oil producers agreed to continue pumping more crude, sticking to their long-term plan despite new worries over demand raised by the Omicron coronavirus variant. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allied producers led by Russia—which together call themselves OPEC+—said they would raise...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

Oil rises as OPEC+ leaves door open for quick change of plans

Oil emerged higher from a volatile morning after OPEC and its partners left themselves room to quickly adjust output plans if the pandemic drastically changes the market. West Texas Intermediate was about 1% higher after earlier falling as much as 4.8% on Wednesday. Futures recovered from their steep plunge after the group said it was keeping its meeting open to adjust plans on short notice if necessary. It’s an unusual step that underscores the uncertain outlook amid a resurgent pandemic.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sanantoniopost.com

OPEC says no to Joe

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is not sticking with the planned oil production increase in November under the OPEC+ deal. This comes despite the calls from US President Joe Biden to boost oil output. According to a Reuters survey published on Tuesday, the group's crude oil production...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

White House welcomes OPEC's plans to pump more oil

WASHINGTON, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The White House on Thursday said it welcomed a decision by OPEC and its allies to incrementally increase oil output, but added that the United States has no plans to reconsider its decision to release crude reserves. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia...
POTUS
Reuters

Reuters

238K+
Followers
249K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy