Reliever Daniel Hudson returns to Dodgers on 1-year deal

Amidst the bad Dodger free agent news (which Brim wrote good words about here), the Dodgers did reportedly make a signing yesterday. Daniel Hudson is reportedly returning to LA on a one-year, $7 million deal. Hudson appeared in 40 games for the Dodgers in the 2018 regular season and posted a 4.11 ERA/1.217 WHIP in 46 innings before an arm injury took him out of the final month of the season and the postseason. Hudson bounced back well in 2019 as he started the season in Toronto and was traded to the Nationals at the deadline. Hudson was a key piece of the Nationals championship run, as he allowed only four runs in 25 innings down the stretch and didn’t allow a run in the first three rounds of the playoffs. He struggled at bit in the World Series, allowing four runs in three games against a Houston team that definitely wasn’t cheating. He did get the ball in the ninth inning of the decisive game seven, and struck out two Astros to clinch the title for Washington.

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO