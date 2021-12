MEDINA, Ohio – Medina is one of the first cities in the country with access to a 10G network, thanks to Armstrong. The company hosted a 10G Network Expo on Nov. 12, at the Medina Country Club to announce they are bringing 10G Internet service here. Industry leaders from healthcare, higher education and Broadband industries, as well as elected officials and small business owners attended the event – which included a panel presentation on the new technology and demo.

