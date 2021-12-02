ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Jackson: Let the Holy Spirit make a difference in you

By Evan Jackson
The Gleaner
The Gleaner
 2 days ago

As we reflect on the birth of Jesus in this Christmas season, one of the most interesting things to me is the variety of responses the event received. Yes, there were angels, shepherds, and wise men who cherished the Child as the Savior of the world. Yet, it seems that most people were oblivious to what was going on, seeing Jesus as any ordinary baby.

But among the people who treasured the Child was a man named Simeon. When Mary and Joseph brought their baby to present him in the temple, Simeon took Jesus in his arms, blessed the Lord, and prophesied about His greatness.

We don’t know much about Simeon, but the writer, Luke, described him as a man in whom the Holy Spirit played a major role. Luke told that “the Holy Spirit was upon him” and that “it had been revealed to him by the Holy Spirit that he would not see death before he had seen the Lord’s Christ” (2:25-26). Furthermore, Simeon came to the temple “by the Spirit” (2:27).

While we know little about Simeon, we know enough to learn from his story that the Holy Spirit makes a major difference in a person’s life. Still today, more than two thousand years later, we will see a major difference if we surrender our will to the Holy Spirit. The account of Simeon reveals several influences of the Spirit that we can still experience today.

First of all, the Holy Spirit will help you to be patient. Even before Simeon met the baby Jesus, he was “waiting for the Consolation of Israel” (Luke 2:25). Waiting is not easy to do; it goes against human nature and the flow of society. While we often search for ways to make things faster and easier, we cannot speed up the process of God’s will. Sometimes, we just have to wait, and the Holy Spirit gives us the ability to do so.

Secondly, the Holy Spirit will bring you a sense of fulfillment. When Simeon held Jesus in his arms, he declared, “Lord, now you are letting your servant depart in peace” (Luke 2:29). You see, God’s purpose for leading Simeon to the temple that day was at least two-fold. Yes, God used Simeon as a minister to prophesy over the Child, but God also cared enough about Simeon that He wanted to bring him deep personal fulfillment. There is no greater sense of fulfillment than the peace that comes from obeying the Lord. Simeon’s encounter with Jesus brought him peace that no achievement, experience, money, or gift could bring. You can experience the same fulfillment! When you follow the Holy Spirit, not only will you be a blessing, but you will be blessed yourself.

Finally, the Holy Spirit will reveal truth to you. Simeon declared, “My eyes have seen Your salvation” (2:30-31). When you are led by the Spirit, you see things you wouldn’t see otherwise. Simeon saw what many people missed, the truth that Jesus was the light of the world. While this salvation was “prepared before the face of all peoples,” many people missed the opportunity to receive Jesus (Luke 2:31). Don’t miss what God has for you! Allow the Holy Spirit to bring revelation to your heart that will make a difference.

Indeed, the Holy Spirit offers patience, fulfillment, and revelation that the world cannot match. In this Christmas season and always, let’s be people who are led by the Holy Spirit.

Comments / 0

Related
Andrei Tapalaga

1500-Year-Old Bible States That Jesus Was Not Crucified

Bible Linked to the Gospel of Barnabas held by the Turkish government at AnkaraTurkish News. A lot of the beliefs and influences from Christianity as well as other related religions have come from bibles that have written about 2000 years ago when Jesus was alive. Bibles are the closest thing to hard proof of the existence of Jesus Christ. All the testaments that have been written sometimes do not coincide by having small differences within the text, most probably because there have been multiple authors, but never has the world seen a bible that would tell quite a different story, especiallyadmitting that Jesus was not Crucified.
timesexaminer.com

How Much Longer Can America Survive A “Woke” Christian Church That Has Become A Modern “Tower Of Babel”?

The "Tower of Babel" - A Ziggurat built during biblical times in what is now Iraq. “(1) Now the whole world had one language (after the flood of Noah’s time—WHL) and a common speech. (2) As people moved eastward (from the Mountains--a mountain ‘range’, NOT one mountain--WHL) of Ararat they found a plain in Shinar (in Babylonia, present-day Iraq—WHL) and settled there. (3) They said to each other, ‘Come, let’s make bricks and bake them thoroughly’. They used brick instead of stone, and tar for mortar. (4) Then they said, ‘Come, let us build ourselves a city, with a tower that reaches to the heavens, so that we may make a name for ourselves and not be scattered over the face of the whole earth’. (5) But the LORD came down to see the city and the tower (called The Tower of Babel-WHL) that the men were building. (6) The LORD said, ‘If as one people speaking the same language they have begun to do this, then nothing they plan to do will be impossible for them. (7) Come, let us (i.e. The Triune God-WHL) go down and confuse their language so they will not understand each other’. (8) So the LORD scattered them from there over all the earth, and they stopped building the city (for they had disobeyed God’s command to ‘be fruitful and multiply and replenish the whole earth to the extent they were able at that time—rather than all of them staying on the ‘Plain of Shinar’, which they had done-WHL). (9) That is why it was called Babel (in Hebrew the word means ‘confused’-WHL)—because there the LORD scattered them over the face of the whole earth.”
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

What the Catholic Church Is Not, in Four Words

In my discernment that ultimately led to coming into full communion with the Catholic Church, one of my biggest challenges was figuring out just what the Church is. For years as a Protestant, every Sunday I rattled off the same formula that Catholics do: “one, holy, catholic, and apostolic.” I ultimately found some clarity in Lumen Gentium about what these four marks of the Church mean. And I heartily commend paragraphs 811-870 of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, along with Bishop Barron’s chapter “The Church” in his recent book Light from Light.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is it possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend?

Q: Is it really possible to have the God who created the world and mankind to be our friend? He is so perfect and we are so imperfect. It seems far-fetched! – G.F. A: Think of it: The infinite, all-powerful, holy God of the universe wants to be our friend! This is a staggering truth. He wants us to know Him personally, and to discover what it means to walk with Him every day. He wants to have communication with us through His Word and through prayer. He wants to comfort us when we are upset or anxious, and to encourage us when we are dejected or depressed. He wants to guide us when we face difficult decisions, and He even wants to correct us when we’ve done something foolish or wrong.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Mitchellrepublic.com

Sermonette: Marijuana use and the Bible

This opinion column does not address or denounce prescribed medicinal use of marijuana or any other such substance — Pastor Moench. Some time ago I was asked, “According to the Bible, is marijuana use wrong?” The Bible doesn’t speak specifically about “marijuana use. However, there are Biblical principles that would apply.
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
inkfreenews.com

When Jesus Comes Again

“And while they looked stedfastly toward heaven as he went up, behold, two men stood by them in white apparel; Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.” (Acts 1:10-11)
RELIGION
Lancaster Farming

How Does God Answer Our Prayers?

Last week, we looked at Scripture to discover the answer to the question, "Does God always answer prayer?" We learned that we first need to believe in God before we pray to him, and that God is not a magical being who will give us whatever we want if we just say the right prayer to him.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holy Spirit#Make A Difference
Daily Iberian

U.S. bishops advance cause for canonization

The cause for sainthood of two Acadiana Catholics has progressed this week after Bishop Douglas Deshtotel presented the cases for Charlene Richard and Robert “Nonco” Pelafigue. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Canonical Affairs and Church Governance affirmed the cases of both candidates for sainthood, along with Joseph...
RELIGION
wordonfire.org

Three Comings of Christ Prepare Us for Advent

Many years ago, in the context of a high school religion class, a very wise Benedictine nun gave me a template for understanding Advent that I’ve never forgotten. It is simply that Advent calls to mind three “comings” of Christ: the first in history, the second now, and the third at the end of time. Meditating upon each of these is a helpful preparation for the holy season upon which we are embarking.
RELIGION
Grand Island Independent

Does God exist?

A man went to a barbershop to have his hair cut and his beard trimmed. As the barber began to work, they began to have a good conversation. They talked about so many things and various subjects. When they eventually touched on the subject of God the barber said, “I don’t believe that God exists.”
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
arcamax.com

Why Does God Continue to Allow Evil?

Q: The question about why God allows evil cannot be answered, but doesn’t it remain one of the most troubling aspects of God? – G.E. A: This world is not the way God meant it to be. When parents stand by the grave of a child snatched away by accident or illness, this is not the way God meant it to be. When a marriage breaks down or a friendship turns sour, this is not the way God meant it to be. When millions of babies are aborted, this is not the way God meant it to be.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

The Resurrection of Jesus

(One Perfect Life Chapters 197-201) Jesus death on the cross was necessary for our salvation. But without the resurrection the process would have been incomplete and we would have no hope. The Apostle Paul summarizes the Gospel in 1 Corinthians 15:3-4, “Christ died for our sins according to the Scriptures, that he was buried, that he was raised on the third day according to the Scriptures.” He further states, “if Christ has not been raised, our preaching is useless and so is your faith. … If Christ has not been raised, your faith is futile; you are still in your sins.” (1 Corinthians 15:14, 17).
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Why is the Bible refused as a source of truth?

Q: It seems strange that a book that has been around longer than all others is refused as a source of truth, especially when it is a book filled with hope and promise. – B.H. A: Unlike the books of men, the Bible is a book of promise—and hope—and it...
RELIGION
Desiring God

The God Who Turns Hearts to God

In 1 Kings 18, we read the amazing account of God’s defeat of Baal’s prophets. The story is unforgettable. At the time, Israel was torn. Should it follow Baal or follow the living God? As it stood, the people of Israel were “limping between two different opinions,” as Elijah said (1 Kings 18:21). So there came an ultimatum. God’s people would climb Mount Carmel to witness two sacrifices laid out: One sacrifice with a bull would be set on logs by Elijah. Another bull on logs would be assembled by the prophets of Baal. Equal offerings. Then the prophets would call down divine fire to light the sacrifices. Baal’s 450 prophets went first and called out and called out. Crickets. Nothing from their god.
RELIGION
guideposts.org

How to Praise God, Just like Mary

It was one of the most memorable church Christmas pageants. The young, unprepossessing girl who played Mary was walking down the center aisle and suddenly came into her own. Reciting Mary’s prayer of praise—the Magnificat as it’s called—she didn’t skip a beat. “It must have been the Holy Spirit,” I...
RELIGION
Desiring God

The One-Man Revelation of God

In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God, and the Word was God. He was in the beginning with God. (John 1:1–2) Bible readers young and old have wondered why John begins his Gospel referring to Jesus as “the Word” that became flesh (John 1:1, 14). The Greek term for “word,” logos, is common enough in Greek. It appears over three hundred times in the New Testament, with different meanings in different contexts. But when understood in relation to Christ, the word has been furiously debated.
RELIGION
Corydon Democrat

A prayer for all believers

For the past three weeks, we have looked at God and answered prayer. At this point, it seems fitting to look at the prayer of Jesus for his disciples and all future believers. These prayers are found in John 17:6-26. The time and place are just after The Last Supper of Jesus with his disciples in The Upper Room. After their meal, Jesus went to the Garden of Gethsemane along with his disciples.
RELIGION
arcamax.com

Is there a difference between man’s law and God’s law?

Q: Is there a difference between man’s law and God’s law, and does God command people to love others regardless of what they may do to us? – L.G. A: The religious leaders of Jesus’ day had more than 600 man-made laws they were required to obey. The people couldn’t keep all those laws; it was impossible. Yet the rulers believed that those laws had to be obeyed in order to win God’s favor.
RELIGION
The Gleaner

The Gleaner

29
Followers
36
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

News and information for Henderson, Ky., and the tri-state area from the The Gleaner.

 http://thegleaner.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy