Almost one week removed from talking about the Dallas Stars and a possible winning streak, the Stars have another chance to string together three consecutive wins. Unfortunately, the last opportunity was halted after two games by the Minnesota Wild beat down. But, here they are again. After dismantling the St. Louis Blues Saturday, the Stars have a chance to get on another winning streak. Of course, they’ll have to do it against some of the best teams in the league. You know what the saying is, though, “in order to be the best, you have to beat the best.”

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO