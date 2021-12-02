Daytime warming shelter in downtown Burlington also promotes long-term self-help

Shelter from the cold is the most immediate benefit offered by the newly opened Community Resource Center in Burlington. Hot coffee and warm food are a bonus.

But the shelter at 176 South Winooski Avenue also helps people without housing find alternatives to couch-surfing and camping, its organizers say.

Staff at the city-funded shelter also steer visitors toward job opportunities and recovery programs — its "low-barrier" welcome policy admits people who might not be sober.

The location, at VFW Post 782, offered similar services last winter, but with fewer resources in place.

Federal funding has boosted the shelter's capacity to serve, according to a Nov. 23 news release from the city.

"Covid has seriously exacerbated the already vulnerable gaps in our regional housing and social safety nets,” Mayor Miro Weinberger wrote in the release.

This time around, Burlington is again collaborating with nonprofit Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, better known by its easy-to-pronounce acronym: CVOEO.

Also on board: Feeding Chittenden and the Community Health Centers of Burlington.

The medical group's Safe Harbor Health Center is right next door — an added convenience for visitors to the shelter, wrote Kerry Coulette, who directs homeless-and-health programs at CHC.

Brian Pine, the director of Burlington's Community and Economic Development Office, summed up the broad benefit:

"Life on the street is as varied and complex as life anywhere, but having a safe, warm place to be on cold winter days can save lives and build a better tomorrow," he wrote in a statement. "No matter what their daily routine, every person deserves dignity and the CRC offers that for those who have no other place to go.”

The shelter is open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact reporter Joel Banner Baird at joelbaird@freepressmedia.com.