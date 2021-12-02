ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update: woman in electric wheelchair hit & killed in SE Wichita traffic wreck

 2 days ago

Police have identified 55-year-old Tracey Crawford of Wichita as the victim of a fatal accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon south of Rock Road & Harry.

Officers located Crawford deceased after an apparent collision with a vehicle.

Investigators learned Crawford was trying to cross Rock in an electric wheelchair near Funston, from west to east, when she was hit by a north-bound vehicle, a silver SUV. The occupants of the SUV and numerous witnesses remained on scene to assist with the investigation.

This is the 42nd vehicular fatality for this year, and the 11th pedestrian fatality.

