Recent Acquisition of RNAi drug maker Dicerna by Novo Nordisk makes a case for eventual partnership/buyout of Arbutus Biopharma. Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) is a biotech that should be on every long-term investor's radar. Not just the mere fact that it's using RNAi science to tackle a very large market opportunity, which is Hepatitis B. I believe it is greatly undervalued, especially since the recent acquisition of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA) by Novo Nordisk (NVO) for $3.3 billion. The stock price has been struggling over the years, but I think that if one holds a long-term view in mind, then I believe Arbutus will ultimately deliver for its shareholders.

