Netflix to follow up Charlie Brooker's Death to 2020 with Death to 2021

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lucy Liu, Stockard Channing and William Jackson Harper will join Hugh Grant, Tracey Ullman...

www.primetimer.com

Related
Insider

The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

Watch Netflix original Oscar contenders like "Don't Look Up" and "The Power of the Dog." There are also classics like "Closer," "Tremors," and "Minority Report." For kids, there's Dr. Seuss' "The Cat in the Hat." "The Power of the Dog" (December 1) Director Jane Campion's latest movie is a slow...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Bad Monkey’: Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith & Meredith Hagner Join Vince Vaughn In Bill Lawrence’s Apple TV+ Series

Michelle Monaghan (The Path, True Detective), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Meredith Hagner (Search Party, Vacation Friends) are set to star alongside Vince Vaughn in Bad Monkey, an Apple TV+ drama written and executive produced by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence. Additionally, Marcos Siega (Dexter, The Flight Attendant) has been tapped to direct and executive produce the first episode. Based on Carl Hiaasen’s popular 2013 novel, Bad Monkey tells the story of Andrew Yancy (Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the...
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Peaky Blinders share first look at season six and tease early 2022 release date - details

The release date for the highly-anticipated sixth season of Peaky Blinders has been revealed - and fans will be overjoyed to hear that they don't have much longer to wait!. The official Peaky Blinders Twitter account shared the exciting news alongside a short clip that showed Cillian Murphy back in his signature Tommy Shelby overcoat and cap walking down a cobbled street with a large bag in his hand. "#PeakyBlinders series 6. Early 2022, on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer," the caption read. Check it out below...
TV & VIDEOS
Charlie Brooker
Tracey Ullman
Lucy Liu
Stockard Channing
Hugh Grant
Diane Morgan
ComicBook

Death To 2021 Sneak Preview Released By Netflix

Netflix has released a sneak preview of Death to 2021, the faux-documentary retrospective that looks back on the last year, and celebrates its inevitable (and welcome) passing. The series started last year (what other year?) with Death to 2020, attempting to provide some much-needed catharsis to viewers who had been experiencing the unprecedented stresses and horrors of the COVID-19 pandemic, the election, social upheaval, etc. However, a lot of viewers seemed to be left more confused than amused by Death to 2020, and the list of stars like Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Tracey Ullman, Leslie Jones, Kumail Nanjiani (and more) playing fake scientists, politicians, and social figures.
TV SERIES
UPI News

'Death to 2021': Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu join Netflix special

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Death to 2021, a new special featuring Hugh Grant and Lucy Liu, is in the works at Netflix. The streaming service said Thursday that the mockumentary special will premiere Dec. 27. Death to 2021 is a followup to last year's Death to 2020, which featured Grant,...
TV & VIDEOS
Best Life

9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

December is a great time for movies, as any buff will tell you. Studios are releasing their Oscar hopefuls and potential end-of-year blockbusters, not to mention holiday-themed entertainment. And plenty of those options are readily available for you on Netflix, along with some older favorites that just hit the streaming service. From a Spielberg/Cruise team-up to a surefire Best Picture contender, read on to find out what new movies you should be watching on Netflix this weekend.
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Netflix Announces ‘Death to 2021,’ Releases Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Netflix announced the comedy event “Death to 2021” will premiere Dec. 27. The special tells the story of yet another dreadful year through a documentary style, mixing archival footage gathered over the year with commentary from fictitious characters played by Hugh Grant, Lucy Liu, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Joe Keery, William Jackson Harper, Stockard Channing, Cristin Milioti, Diane Morgan, Nick Mohammed and more.
TV SERIES
#British
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Money Heist Series Finale, NBC's Annie Live!

"Tomorrow" is finally today: It's Annie Live! night on NBC! Fans of musicals, over-the-top spectacles, and/or live-tweeting can tune in to see Harry Connick Jr. dance in a bald cap while Taraji P. Henson schemes to ruin kids' lives. Newcomer Celina Smith stars as the little orphan herself. Water-cooler TV events are hard to come by these days, so we'll take 'em where we can get 'em. If Annie's not your speed, you could watch a documentary about Kenny G on HBO, or hold out for weekend releases like the final episodes of Netflix's Money Heist or Hulu's PEN15.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

HBO Max's Santa Inc. is silly and salacious, but it could've been more subversive

Seth Rogen and Sarah Silverman raunchy and satirical animated HBO Max tribute to the Rankin/Bass Christmas specials, created by Shrill's Alexandra Rushfield, "is proudly crude and immature without wholly abandoning the holiday spirit," says Daniel Fienberg. "Often that immaturity comes at the expense of Santa Inc. ever being nearly as subversive as it thinks it is, but I’m not sure anybody involved here is likely to take my wish that the series were a bit smarter and maybe a hair more refined seriously." Fienberg adds: "Still, Santa Inc. works on some traditional levels, especially when it comes to its ensemble. Silverman’s Candy even resembles her Wreck-It-Ralph character and she plays right into the sort of enthusiastic, high-energy dirtiness that has always been the comedian’s hallmark. Rogen’s Santa boasts the actor’s reliable well-intentioned bluster and Nicholas Braun’s Devin, a frat boy with an internship at Santa Inc., has an obsequiousness that owes more than a little to Succession‘s Cousin Greg. (Leslie) Grossman and (Gabourey) Sidibe are probably the show’s most consistent sources of laughs, while the TV geek in me enjoyed cameos from such previous Rushfield collaborators as Aidy Bryant, Beck Bennett and John Cameron Mitchell, all from Shrill, and Love star Paul Rust."
TV SERIES
Deadline

Laverne Cox Joins McG’s Netflix Fantasy Film ‘Uglies’

EXCLUSIVE: Laverne Cox (Promising Young Woman, Orange Is the New Black) is the latest addition to the cast of Uglies, the dystopian fantasy film based on Scott Westerfeld’s international bestseller of the same name, which McG is directing for Netflix. She joins a cast led by Joey King, which also includes Keith Powers, Brianne Tju and Chase Stokes, as previously announced. Uglies is set in a world in which a compulsory operation at sixteen makes everyone pretty by conforming to an ideal standard of beauty. While King will presumably portray the novel’s lead character, Tally Youngblood, the role to be played by Cox...
MOVIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Popculture

One of Denzel Washington's Most Famous Movies Is a Big Hit Again Thanks to Netflix

Netflix is always adding new movies to its catalog, and one of the latest dramas to hit the streaming service is American Gangster, starring Denzel Washington and Russell Crowe. The crime drama was released in 2007 and was directed by legendary director Ridley Scott. Scott Is having a huge year in 2021 with the releases of The Last Duel and House of Gucci, so that could explain the film's rise in popularity on the Netflix charts. American Gangster is currently at #8 In Netflix's top 10 for movies, reminding people why Washington and Crowe are two of the greatest actors of their generation.
MOVIES
Paste Magazine

New Movies on Netflix

Netflix has been adding so many new movies to its menu of offerings that it can be tough to keep up with all of their latest films. The following list includes 10 of the biggest movies the streaming service has released in the last few months. Some we recommend more...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Mel Brooks says ‘it’s hard to keep going’ following death of close friends

Mel Brooks has said he sometimes finds it “hard to keep going” when remembering the friends he’s lost.The comedian, 95, reflected on the death of his best friend Carl Reiner, who died in June 2020, aged 98.He has now written a memoir, which includes funny tales about Reiner as well as actor Gene Wilder and his wife Anne Bancroft, all of whom have died.“When I look back at people like Gene, who I loved so much and miss so much, and my adventures with Carl, and, of course, my wife who was my great love and support, it was...
CELEBRITIES
bocamag.com

Stream These: New on Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, Hulu for December 2021

This month, Neo is back, Lucy and Desi are in trouble, and Oscar favorites arrive from Italy and the U.S. As we mentioned in our Week Ahead column a couple of weeks ago in advance of its limited theatrical release, “The Power of the Dog” is receiving much Oscar buzz, and should catapult to the top of your “must watch” list, even if you’re not the keenest fan of westerns. Director Jane Campion’s first film in 12 years is a gritty, lived-in drama set in 1920s Montana, where a feared local rancher (Benedict Cumberbatch, in one of his most acclaimed performances to date) spars with his meeker brother (Jesse Plemons) after the latter brings a new wife (Kirsten Dunst) and son into the family. Tensions flare in this psychological, subtly feminist spin on the male-dominated western, significantly directed by the second woman to ever earn an Academy Award nomination for Best Director, for “The Piano.”
TV SERIES
Decider

Jennifer Aniston Will Star As Blair Warner In Upcoming Live ‘Facts Of Life’ Special on ABC

The full cast for ABC’s upcoming Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life special has been announced, and it’s a truly star-studded affair. Jennifer Aniston, Gabrielle Union, Kathryn Hahn, and Allison Tolman will play the iconic private school girls at the center of Facts of Life, who occasionally cross paths with characters from Diff’rent Strokes.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

We’ve been warning you all for the past few weeks, but Christmas has well and truly arrived on streamers in 2021. This weekend will see several new festive movies and TV shows landing on the likes of Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video – but we’ve made a conscious effort to also highlight those that aren’t designed to extract every last ounce of joy from your wintery bones.
TV SHOWS
ramascreen.com

Official Teaser For Hulu’s PAM & TOMMY Starring Lily James as Pamela Anderson

Hulu has released this official teaser for their new original series “Pam & Tommy” which premieres with the first three episodes on Wednesday, Feb. 2. New episodes stream weekly. CAST: Lily James, Sebastian Stan, Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, Mozhan Marnò. CREDITS:
TV SERIES
