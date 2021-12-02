ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeopardy! National College Championship

 2 days ago
Idol returns for its landmark 20th season...

A Transgender Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Is Currently on a Winning Streak

The long-running trivia game show, Jeopardy!, has a decorated history of winning streaks. From Ken Jenning's record that garnered him a role as the temporary new host, to Matt Amodio's historic 2021 run, the show is no stranger to landmark winners. So let's take a break from the drama of who's hosting the show this week and celebrate Amy Schneider (she/her), a transgender contestant who kicked off a hot streak during a time-honored occasion for the trans community.
Sources Say New Co-Host Mayim Bialik Is Causing Problems At 'Jeopardy!'

Needless to say, there have been a lot of issues at Jeopardy! since the passing of beloved host Alex Trebek. The show had several guest hosts in order to find a replacement. They chose executive producer Mike Richards, who soon quit the show altogether after fans uncovered some offensive statements he made in the past. Now, Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik are switching off hosting duties.
'Jeopardy!': Matt Amodio Hilariously Comments on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik's 'Tag-in'

On Monday (November 8th), Matt Amodio took to Twitter to hilariously comment on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-In’ during the latest episode of Jeopardy!. “I trust the only reason today’s episode didn’t start with a literal [Ken Jennings]/[Mayim Bialik] tag-in is Jeopardy’s commitment to covid safety,” the former contestant declared on his Twitter account. He also had a gif of a wrestling match.
'Jeopardy!' Champion May Be Planting Seeds to Host Game Show Himself

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio is already adjusting to his post-Jeopardy! life, but it might not be the last time we see him. Amodio, who won an incredible 38 games to start the 2021-2022 season and pocketed over $1 million, has an upcoming gig that could lead to him becoming the next Ken Jennings. This week, Amodio will host a charity game for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, he revealed in a new essay for Newsweek.
'Jeopardy!' 3-Day Champ Wins With Massive Final Jeopardy Wager

Amy Schneider is on a roll becoming the latest three-day champ on the iconic answer-question game show, Jeopardy!. And, it seems, the champ is feeling comfortable with some major moves as Amy Schneider clinched another win on Friday evening by making a massive final wager that could have put her behind the top spot had she not delivered the correct answer.
'Jeopardy!': Ken Jennings' Controversial Reputation, Explained

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek died in November 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. Following his passing, there was much discussion about who would carry the torch as the next host of the quiz show. Many floated the idea of Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings taking over for Trebek, especially as he is a consulting producer on the program. However, amidst the discussion about Jennings, many of the Jeopardy! champion's past controversies and scandals have since resurfaced, making fans wonder whether that will factor into how the show decides on Trebek's replacement. While it was previously reported that Jeopardy! producer Mike Richards would be the next permanent host, he stepped down after his own scandals resurfaced and was later fired altogether from his position as a producer. So, the search for Trebek's official successor continues.
'Jeopardy!' Champ Reveals What "Sucks" About Winning

Thanks to Schneider’s tweeting, we’ve gotten to really peek into what it’s like to film Jeopardy! as a whole. She also shared how it felt to film and win all five competitions in one day. “I’d done it!” she wrote. “I’d won the full five games in a taping day,...
'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Reveals the Downside to Winning

Current “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is on a roll with seven straight wins in the last week. Will she extend her streak tomorrow night to eight?. We’ll have to wait to find out, Outsiders. But in the meantime, we can dive into Schneider’s “post-game thoughts” that she writes after every episode. It’s a wonderfully honest retelling of what goes on in “Jeopardy!” contestants’ heads before, during, and after gameplay. And it’s kind of incredible that Schneider can keep track of so many small moments.
'Jeopardy!': Inaugural Professors Tournament Hosted By Mayim Bialik Set To Start on Monday

It isn’t often that new things come to Jeopardy! That is until this year, of course. With new hosts and now a brand new tournament, fans are excited. Mayim Bialik is going to take hosting duties for the new Professors Tournament that is set to begin on Monday. There is a $100,000 grand prize up for grabs. 15 professors will enter, but only one will walk away as the champion. These leaders of higher education are set to put their knowledge to the test. There have been teacher tournaments, student tournaments, but this is a first for the show.
