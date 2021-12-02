Blockchain.com signs on as title sponsor for eMerge Americas 2022 conference

Blockchain.com is looking to solidify its visibility in the South American region and has incorporated SeSocio to do that. As part of a bigger plan to expand its presence in Latin America, leading financial services company Blockchain.com has acquired SeSocio. The latter is a respectable crypto company based in Argentina, with a presence in Spain, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. These countries are some of the regions that Blockchain.com is looking to penetrate via the acquisition. The company also wants offices in Argentina and Brazil, South America’s largest countries by land area.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO