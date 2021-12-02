ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blockchain.com signs on as title sponsor for eMerge Americas 2022 conference

By Ashley Portero
South Florida Business Journal
 2 days ago
For the first time, part of the sponsorship will be paid in Bitcoin....

South Florida Business Journal

Michael's Genuine Food and Drink reopens in Miami's Design District

The restaurant was closed for the last four months due to renovations. The South Florida Business Journal is seeking nominations for the 2022 Influential Business Women awards program. Nominees should have strong records of leadership, performance and innovation in their industries plus meaningful community involvement. PLEASE READ BELOW BEFORE MAKING YOUR NOMINATION.
Coinspeaker

Blockchain.com Acquires Argentine-based Crypto Platform SeSocio to Increase Its Presence in Latin America

Blockchain.com is looking to solidify its visibility in the South American region and has incorporated SeSocio to do that. As part of a bigger plan to expand its presence in Latin America, leading financial services company Blockchain.com has acquired SeSocio. The latter is a respectable crypto company based in Argentina, with a presence in Spain, Peru, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico. These countries are some of the regions that Blockchain.com is looking to penetrate via the acquisition. The company also wants offices in Argentina and Brazil, South America’s largest countries by land area.
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Q&A: Cvent CEO Reggie Aggarwal on hybrid futures and going public again

Meetings management titan Cvent in July announced that it planned to go public during the fourth quarter of 2021 via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. II. Cvent, founded in 1999, had been public once before but Vista Equity Partners took it private in 2016...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

Blockchain.com Becomes The Largest Crypto Company In Latin America With The Acquisition Of Argentinian Crypto Powerhouse SeSocio

Most significant Latin American crypto acquisition to date. Blockchain.com, one of the world’s oldest and most trusted cryptocurrency platforms, has acquired SeSocio, one of the largest crypto companies in Argentina and one of the most prolific across Latin America. With its largest acquisition to date, Blockchain.com accelerates its rapidly growing footprint across Latin America, armed with a team committed to crypto adoption across the continent.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Blockchain.com Balloons With SeSocio Acquisition

Blockchain.com says it has become the largest cryptocurrency platform in Latin America following its acquisition of the Argentinian company SeSocio. “With its largest acquisition to date, Blockchain.com accelerates its rapidly growing footprint across Latin America, armed with a team committed to crypto adoption across the continent,” the company said in a news release Tuesday (Nov. 30).
BUSINESS
