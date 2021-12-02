Don Q – “Slander” (Video)

To the delight of her fans, Tierra Whack surprises them with the quickstrike EP, Rap?. “I listen to all classics all day,” Whack said to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. When I’m looking for that inspiration I dig, I go do my homework. So, the people who just really give it to you, they’re telling you the real story and you can feel that they’re not leaving out any details. This is what happened, this is what happened to them. They were there, they went through it and they got through it. So yeah I’m listening to the classic legends. I’m going back, I’m digging. That’s what I like to do. My favorite thing is to watch documentaries and stuff too, films on artists of all sorts, music, art, every everything.”

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO