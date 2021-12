After tonight’s finale, it only makes sense to want A Million Little Things season 4 episode 9 news. What is the return date? What will the story be about?. The first thing that we have to note here is simply this: You better be prepared to be patient. We know already that one other ABC drama in The Good Doctor won’t be back until the spring. Don’t be shocked if the same thing happens here. A Million Little Things is a show that needs to have its dedicated audience behind it, and it also benefits from airing episodes in big batches. We know that in January, new episodes of The Chase are going to be airing in its Wednesday timeslot, and that is probably a preemptive move to air opposite the Winter Olympics.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO