ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Matt Amodio questions whether Twitter removed his verification because his Jeopardy! streak ended

Primetimer
Primetimer
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Amodio's Twitter account received a verification checkmark in August amid his record-breaking run on Jeopardy! Now that...

www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

A Transgender Contestant on 'Jeopardy!' Is Currently on a Winning Streak

The long-running trivia game show, Jeopardy!, has a decorated history of winning streaks. From Ken Jenning's record that garnered him a role as the temporary new host, to Matt Amodio's historic 2021 run, the show is no stranger to landmark winners. So let's take a break from the drama of who's hosting the show this week and celebrate Amy Schneider (she/her), a transgender contestant who kicked off a hot streak during a time-honored occasion for the trans community.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Hilariously Comments on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-in’

On Monday (November 8th), Matt Amodio took to Twitter to hilariously comment on Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik’s ‘Tag-In’ during the latest episode of Jeopardy!. “I trust the only reason today’s episode didn’t start with a literal [Ken Jennings]/[Mayim Bialik] tag-in is Jeopardy’s commitment to covid safety,” the former contestant declared on his Twitter account. He also had a gif of a wrestling match.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsweek
Houston Chronicle

Amy Schneider has made 'Jeopardy!' history - and helped the show find calm after chaos

Two weeks ago, "Jeopardy!" guest host Ken Jennings kicked off the show by telling the audience that contestant Andrew He had just guaranteed a spot in the next Tournament of Champions by winning five games in a row. "We already know he'll be facing our other qualifiers this season," Jennings said, and looked toward He's two competitors. "Might Max or Amy be adding their names to that list?"
TV SHOWS
Popculture

'Jeopardy!' Champion May Be Planting Seeds to Host Game Show Himself

Jeopardy! champion Matt Amodio is already adjusting to his post-Jeopardy! life, but it might not be the last time we see him. Amodio, who won an incredible 38 games to start the 2021-2022 season and pocketed over $1 million, has an upcoming gig that could lead to him becoming the next Ken Jennings. This week, Amodio will host a charity game for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, he revealed in a new essay for Newsweek.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
TODAY.com

'Jeopardy!’ champ becomes 1st transgender contestant to make Tournament of Champions

Current “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider is using her voice to help other transgender people. The engineering manager from Oakland won her 10th consecutive game on Tuesday night, giving her a total of $380,200, the eighth-highest total in regular season play. She will become the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Besides making history, Amy Schneider's winning streak has brought a sense of calm to Jeopardy! at the end of its most chaotic year

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to make the Tournament of Champions, hasn't attracted the kind of controversy that Matt Amodio had with his streak. "Schneider performed in plays for years and is very comfortable on-screen, and her strategy is essentially to not have a strategy so she can stay 100 percent focused on the game," said The Washington Post's Emily Yahr. "Plus, as a longtime viewer, she tried to be conscious about not behaving in a way that viewers find irritating." Schneider being transgender hasn't been brought up on Jeopardy! Last week, she wore a transgender flag pin because she wanted to show support for the “disproportionately high number of trans people” who are estranged or cut off from their families during Thanksgiving. “The fact is, I don’t actually think about being trans all that often, and so when appearing on national television, I wanted to represent that part of my identity accurately: as important, but also relatively minor,” she wrote on Twitter. “But I also didn’t want it to seem as if it was some kind of shameful secret.” Schneider says the reaction from viewers has been overwhelming positive, with a few exceptions. “I get the impression that people are feeling that this has been good for Jeopardy!” she said. “I hope that’s the case, and it’s extremely gratifying. The show has meant a lot to me … and if my run is good for the show, that’s all the better.”
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Matt Amodio Has Hilarious Reaction to Ken Jennings’ ‘Apology’

Ken Jennings had a zinger on Jeopardy! this week and folks are letting him hear about it on Twitter. His joke? “As Dean Martin may have said. That’s Amore!”. Fans dug the joke for the most part. One Twitter user tweeted, “Too funny!!! No other host would have though of it and you brought it home!! Thank you for keeping your “Ken Jennings” sense of humor!!”
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider wants to "send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl"

Schneider, the first transgender contestant to compete in the Tournament of Champions who with Tuesday's win now has $380,200 in earnings, says of making history on Jeopardy!: "I am so incredibly grateful. Hopefully I can send a positive message to the nerdy trans girl who wants to be on the show too...I'm not going to pretend I didn't think I could do good, but this is just so much better than I thought I would do."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy