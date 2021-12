Warsaw Community Schools (WCS) recently received a $50,800 grant award from the K21 Health Foundation. This grant will support year two of the fitness program that began during the 2020-21 school year with an initial $50,000 grant award by K21 to start the program. Through this recent grant, a new group of fifth-grade students will participate in the fitness tracker program and last year’s fifth-graders will continue the program for the second year, according to a news release from WCS.

