Time flies. How fast? It’s been over five years since pro wrestling superstar CM Punk made his UFC (and MMA) debut against Mickey Gall at UFC 203 in Cleveland. For Gall, it was his second trip to the Octagon, and only his third fight as a pro. And yet, if the New Jersey native someday wins a world title, we may still look back at his 2016 bout with Punk as the most important of his career. So there were some nerves.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO