Rob Font doesn’t necessarily blame people if his name isn’t the on the tip of their tongue when talking about the best bantamweights in the UFC. The onus is starting to shift a bit, especially after he extended his winning streak to four and picked up a pair of performance bonuses along the way. In May, Font competed in his first UFC main event against former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt, and over the course of five rounds, Font put on a sharp and technical display en route to a comfortable decision victory. Despite the big-time win, Font still gives aloof fans a pass, for now.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO