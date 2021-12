Quarterback Daniel Jones was a limited participant in Giants practice on Wednesday and he’s on track for at least that level of participation again on Thursday. Reporters at the open portion on Giants practice have passed along reports and videos on Jones doing drills with the rest of the team. Jones is dealing with a neck injury and reports early in the week indicated that the Giants were planning to start Mike Glennon, but the Giants haven’t ruled anyone out and Jones appears to be very much in play to start against the Dolphins on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO