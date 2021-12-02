ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas man accused of biting off part of man’s ear during fight

By David Charns
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27iWYD_0dCQ44Ny00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of biting off part of another man’s ear during a fight last week.

Police said they responded to a call about a fight between two renters at a home on Shadymill Avenue near Hacienda Avenue and Grand Canyon Drive around 9 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Officers reviewed video evidence, which they said showed Jarrod Livingston threatening a man with two kitchen knives, dropping the knives and fighting the man and then biting his right ear.

According to police, the man lost part of his ear in the fight.

Livingston faces charges of mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon. He has a prior criminal history involving assault and weapons charges, police said.

A judge did not set bail due to Livingston being arrested while out on bail for a different felony offense, records showed. However, he was released due to no criminal complaint being filed before his court appearance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 7

LIBERTARIAN CONSTITUTIONALISTS
1d ago

Hey, it’s Mike Tyson Junior. He’s only defending his fathers honor against Holyfield’s son. 😂😂🤣😂

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
8 News Now

8 News Now

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy