This Rhode Island Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country

Rhode Island has so many different beautiful bodies of waster to admire that at times it can feel mind boggling. There are ocean and bay views aplenty, as well as lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams to explore, all in the smallest state! One that you may not have previously thought of as worthy of its own visit is the Providence river. In fact, many people don’t even know that there is an over two mile long walk along the Providence River that offers all types of gorgeous views of the city from many different angles.

The Providence river walk is 2.4 miles long and there are busses available near either end should you feel like only taking the trail one way.

We recommend starting your walk from mile end cove.

This way you will end at gorgeous Waterplace Park, right near the bustling center of downtown Providence.

Along the path you will spot some gorgeous bridges as well as lots of different angles of the city.

Make sure to keep your eye out for these fun authentic gondolas as you travel! You may even overhear a bit of Providence trivia from them if you listen really close.

The path is well lit so it is great for sunset walks with loved ones. If there is a Waterfire event going on that evening, you will get to see all of it on your travels.

And don't forget to leash up your furry friends and bring them along for the adventure, the river walk is very dog friendly.

How cool does this walk look? Since it weaves right through the capitol city, you’ll want to make sure to leave some time for shopping, dining, and maybe even some live entertainment after your walk. What are you most excited to see along the Providence River?