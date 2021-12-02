This Rhode Island Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country
Rhode Island has so many different beautiful bodies of waster to admire that at times it can feel mind boggling. There are ocean and bay views aplenty, as well as lakes, rivers, ponds, and streams to explore, all in the smallest state! One that you may not have previously thought of as worthy of its own visit is the Providence river. In fact, many people don’t even know that there is an over two mile long walk along the Providence River that offers all types of gorgeous views of the city from many different angles.
How cool does this walk look? Since it weaves right through the capitol city, you’ll want to make sure to leave some time for shopping, dining, and maybe even some live entertainment after your walk. What are you most excited to see along the Providence River?
