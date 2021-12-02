This Mile Long Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Rhode Island Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical
The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
We think this looks like a delightful way to spend some time celebrating with loved ones. Are you already planning your trip? Open on select dates between November 19th and December 30th, you’ll want to make sure to check the Holiday Light Show’s website and Facebook page for ticket information and sneak peaks.
Address: Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope, RI 02831, USA
Comments / 2