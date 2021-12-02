ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Mile Long Drive-By Christmas Lights Display In Rhode Island Will Make Your Holiday Season Magical

By Sara Dager
 2 days ago

The holiday season has officially arrived, and it’s safe to say that we are very excited! As the air gets chilly, so many exciting events start up to help stave off that chill and let us enjoy this gorgeous time of year. If keeping warm is of particular importance to you, you might want to enjoy the holiday lights with a drive through experience like this one. You can even bring along a hot chocolate and some blankets to make it an extra cozy adventure.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21R1xk_0dCQ3sFA00
This massive light show takes place across a few Northeast states and has been around for years, so they clearly know what they're doing when it comes to lights.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D9nuW_0dCQ3sFA00
The show is located on Confreda Farms in Hope, Rhode Island, a well known location for holiday festivities in the state.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MgeG0_0dCQ3sFA00
There is a full mile of light up displays to be enjoyed, many of which are larger than life!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aRKcm_0dCQ3sFA00
You can even tune your radio to a special station to watch the lights move along with holiday music.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VC3zG_0dCQ3sFA00
Possibly best of all, this display is inclusive of multiple winter holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ffajB_0dCQ3sFA00
Tickets are only 20 dollars per car, so make sure to bring some loved ones along to maximize the value and make your experience all the more special.

We think this looks like a delightful way to spend some time celebrating with loved ones. Are you already planning your trip? Open on select dates between November 19th and December 30th, you’ll want to make sure to check the Holiday Light Show’s website and Facebook page for ticket information and sneak peaks.

Address: Confreda Greenhouses & Farms, 2150 Scituate Ave, Hope, RI 02831, USA

#Christmas Lights#Holiday Lights#Long Drive#Holiday Season
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Rhode Island is for people who LOVE the Ocean State.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/

