ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

It’s impossible to take Rob Manfred and the owners seriously

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 2 days ago

Welcome to the Rob Manfred show.

For the foreseeable future, the only official public comments from Major League Baseball seem like they’ll be filtered through Manfred, the commissioner who held a press conference on Thursday morning to officially welcome a lockout .

Speaking from Globe Life Field in Texas, where he said he came to “make a deal” on behalf of the owners, Manfred declared that the lockout was enacted with support of all 30 clubs and that the goal is not to make the same mistake as 1994, a season that was played without a new collective bargaining agreement and ended with the players going on a playoff-canceling strike.

As long as there is a lockout, there will be questions. Questions about when it will end, of course, but also questions about both parties’ proposals and demands, questions about the legality of it all, and questions about what this all means. Ostensibly, Manfred is the best person to field these questions and give answers that provide any sort of clarity for the panicked fan. With a Bachelor’s degree from Cornell’s School of Industrial and Labor Relations, plus a law degree from Harvard, the commissioner should, in theory, be a perfect person to assuage any concerns about the status of the upcoming season.

Instead, Manfred’s roughly 15 minutes at the podium on Thursday bordered on peevish and impatient. He came off as a man who couldn’t be bothered to adequately explain the situation that was incredibly predictable and easy to prepare for, while also lending some frightening vagueness that will create more confusion than security.

For example, many people online noticed that before the lockout even had a chance to kick its shoes off and get comfortable, the league’s website removed any stories about active players and even scrubbed their photos from the website completely.

Pressed about this by reporters on Thursday, all Manfred could say was that it was a legal issue. To many, this will be an unsatisfactory answer, especially from someone with such an extensive legal background that is serving as the owners’ spokesman. Despite his pedigree and experience, Manfred all of a sudden could not explain things to the puzzled fan logging on to their favorite team’s website and wondering if their second baseman was wiped from existence altogether.

During the press conference, Manfred debuted what will likely be the company lines during this period of indefinite frustration. Along with “that’s a legal issue”, Manfred leaned on “we have made concessions” at the negotiation table and vigorously called the lockout “bad for the sport”. The final line from that group could be read as a slight dig at the players union, as though Manfred and the owners he works for are blaming them for damaging the sport while absolving their own responsibility in the matter.

It’s clear that Manfred and the owners are very far apart from the players on several issues, but specifically chiding items from the players’ proposal on day one does not portend good things, either from a resolution standpoint or for improving Manfred’s overall public relations, which are currently in a dumpster.

“Things like a shortened reserve period, $100 million reduction in revenue sharing, and salary arbitration for the whole two-year class are bad for the sport, bad for the fans, and bad for competitive balance,” Manfred recited on Thursday, while noting that the players have not budged on any of these issues.

If you polled average baseball fans, most of them would not be able to tell you what a reserve period is or talk about how the arbitration process works. Choosing those as the hot button issues comes off as an example of creating confusion on purpose to distract and deflect from the problems that the common fan would raise a stink about. There will certainly be plenty of time for the owners and players to argue about a universal designated hitter, pace of play, and getting the players paid. But for now, Manfred is relying on the classic lawyer trick of spouting jargon. It’s hard to be mad when you don’t know what you’re mad about, which is why Manfred seems content to not really say anything of substance yet.

In addition to his verbal comments, Manfred also released a written letter to fans early Thursday morning, just minutes after the lockout took effect.

“Despite the league’s best efforts to make a deal with the Players Association, we were unable to extend our 26-year long history of labor peace and come to an agreement with the MLBPA before the current CBA expired,” one passage of the letter read. “Therefore, we have been forced to commence a lockout of Major League players.”

Using the word “forced” implies that the owners had no other choice, which is in line with Manfred’s messaging about the lockout being a necessary tool toward reaching agreement. While still coming off as anti-player, that part at least has some sense behind it. The richest part, though, came later in the letter.

“While we have heard repeatedly that free agency is ‘broken’ — in the month of November $1.7 billion was committed to free agents, smashing the prior record by nearly 4x,” Manfred penned, likely echoing what he’s heard from the crybaby billionaires whose collective interest he represents. “By the end of the offseason, Clubs will have committed more money to players than in any offseason in MLB history.”

With those two sentences, Manfred channeled Oklahoma’s Republican Sen. James Inhofe, who once famously brought a snowball to the Senate floor as a foolish argument that global warming is not real.

Manfred trotting his and the owners’ opinions out as evidence that everything is fine is not going to get them any closer to a deal. Until he learns how to express himself in a way that fans can both understand and not actively abhor, Manfred also has a snowball’s chance in hell of coming out of this with an improved image.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred drops 8-word truth bomb on lockout

The MLB has entered a lockout, the first of its kind in 26 years. Commissioner Rob Manfred took shots at the Player’s Association in a letter to the fans earlier Thursday morning. He later spoke point-blank about the lockout, offering an eight-word truth bomb on what it means for baseball.
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Rob Manfred: MLB ‘Offseason Lockout’ Different Than ‘Labor Dispute’

The current collective bargaining agreement (CBA) between MLB and the Players Association (MLBPA) is set to expire at 8:59 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and there aren’t any indications of a new deal being in sight. If a new CBA is not place by Dec. 2, the league would...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Decatur Daily

Manfred, Clark take center stage as MLB work stoppage looms

NEW YORK — Tony Clark was a minor league prospect in the Detroit Tigers’ system and Rob Manfred a junior lawyer on Major League Baseball management’s legal team during the sport's last work stoppage. Now, they lead billion-dollar factions of a fractured sport that is headed toward a lockout that...
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred says MLBPA strategy is one of ‘confrontation over compromise'

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred accused the MLBPA of taking an attitude of “confrontation” with the league regarding Collective Bargaining Agreement negotiations. As of midnight on Thursday, Dec. 2, the league’s owners locked out the players when the previous CBA expired. This marked the first labor stoppage in MLB since the strike that lasted from August 1994 to April 1995.
MLB
FanSided

MLB, Rob Manfred under fire after explosive exposé

A new exposé proves that MLB deployed two different kinds of baseballs in 2021 without informing players of the changes that impacted their careers. Major League Baseball is a little more than 24 hours away from an all-but-guaranteed lockout, the free-agent signings are flying out one after the other like a log flume, and a new exposé by Bradford William Davis is the straw that broke the camel’s back.
MLB
New York Post

Rob Manfred can’t use MLB’s same old playbook to solve lockout

In short time, we’ll see whether Rob Manfred can successfully navigate his way through the strongest gust of labor turbulence he has experienced since joining Major League Baseball full-time in 1998. He’d just better make sure his instruments are updated from 1994-95. While the baseball commissioner is refreshingly open-minded about...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Manfred
Talking Chop

Rob Manfred, Tony Clark comment on beginning of the lockout

We are barely a day into the MLB’s lockout which went into effect after the CBA expired at midnight Thursday. Both sides addressed the media this morning with commissioner Rob Manfred trying to portray the lockout as a necessary step. Manfred began his discussion by saying that all 30 owners supported the decision to enact the lockout.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Rob Manfred, MLBPA trade barbs as lockout begins

The MLB lockout, the league’s first work stoppage in 26 years, began early Thursday morning as the CBA expired with no new deal in place. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred released a letter to fans explaining the state of affairs, though the letter contained some barbs directed at the MLBPA, who responded in turn with some criticisms of their own.
NFL
NBC Sports

MLB enters lockout as collective bargaining agreement expires

Major League Baseball has entered a lockout. MLB owners and the players association failed to reach an agreement on a new collective bargaining agreement ahead of the expiration of the prior CBA at 11:59 p.m. ET on Wednesday night, resulting in the league's first work stoppage in 26 years. "Simply...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major League Baseball#Globe Life Field#Cornell#Harvard
CBS Sports

MLB lockout: Commissioner Rob Manfred calls work stoppage 'bad for business'

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to reporters on Thursday morning, just hours after the team owners voted unanimously to lock out the players and trigger the league's first work stoppage since 1994-95. Though the lockout coincided with the expiration of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, it should be noted that negotiations could have continued without shutting down the league.
MLB
baseballprospectus.com

Let’s Analyze Rob Manfred’s Lockout Letter

Immediately after the announcement of the lockout, Major League Baseball published a letter from commissioner Rob Manfred at their website. The full text of the letter is included in this article, as we’re going to work through it bit by bit. Now, let’s make something clear from the outset: this...
MLB
theScore

Manfred's letter should be call for players to dig in

Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred wasted no time painting the players' association as the greedier side in collective bargaining negotiations - and the one responsible for the lockout that MLB owners implemented early Thursday. At 12:03 a.m. on Dec. 2, minutes after the collective bargaining agreement expired, MLB.com published...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy