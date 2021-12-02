You can rent the ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays

Welcome home, ya filthy animals.

For one night only, the iconic “Home Alone” house, located just outside of Chicago, can be yours for just $25 as part of a holiday special through Airbnb.

“For the first time ever, one crew of mischief makers can book a holiday in the timeless house where the Home Alone story began (without the interruption of pesky intruders),” the home-sharing company announced Wednesday.

“Guests will enjoy a cozy holiday scene with a perfectly trimmed tree included, booby traps galore (but don’t worry – you’ll be setting them, not sidestepping them!), Chicago’s finest pizza and a meet and greet with a real-life tarantula.”

As part of the special, Airbnb will donate to Chicago’s La Rabida Children’s Hospital, which is dedicated to maintaining and improving the quality of life for each of its patients with complex conditions, disabilities, and chronic illness. The company did not specify how big the check will be.

Devin Ratray, who played Kevin McCallister’s older brother Buzz in the 1990 flick, will also be on hand.

The lucky renter will finish off the night with a screening of “Home Sweet Home Alone,” which was released last month. The follow-up holiday movie stars Archie Yates as a young British boy deserted at his family mansion over Christmas. Ellie Kemper plays one of the would-be burglars.

Airbnb is also renting out a recreation of Carrie Bradshaw’s Manhattan brownstone, including a virtual welcome from Sarah Jessica Parker herself.