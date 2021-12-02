ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 2 days ago

KSLA

Scattered wet weather today; rain and storms late Sunday

(KSLA) - Happy Saturday everyone! A pretty gloomy start to the day with a few showers this morning. More showers expected this afternoon and evening, but not everyone will see rain. In fact, some will see sunshine this afternoon. Cold front arrives late Sunday evening through Monday morning. A Marginal risk for severe weather (1/5) is place as the front moves through. Main concern is for damaging winds.
ENVIRONMENT
KDRV

Friday, December 3rd Evening Weather

More fog will develop this evening with it being most widespread and dense in our westside valleys. Marine layer clouds spread north along the coast with drizzle possible. A weak storm system tomorrow will bring gusty winds to the mountains and eastside, showers possible near the coast and Cascades into tomorrow night.
ENVIRONMENT
kxnet.com

A Snowy Weekend Ahead!

Mostly cloudy skies will prevail tonight with temperatures falling into the teens and 20s. It appears that snow will begin to pick up before dawn across our southwest counties tomorrow morning, with snow overspreading our area through the rest of the day. The best chance for significant accumulating snow looks to be across the US2 corridor up to the Canadian border, where heavy snow banding may occur. Confidence is increasing in very cold air moving in afterward, along with stronger winds and snow showers as we feel the wrap-around of the departing system. Early next week will feature temperatures well below average with many feeling overnight lows below 0.
ENVIRONMENT
wvlt.tv

WVLT First Alert Weather

Tennessee's largest residence held the first auction of private property on Saturday, Dec. 4. Here are a few items that were up for grabs. Sevierville Police Department searching for missing teen. Updated: 4 hours ago. Calaius Hudack, 15, left the Smoky Mountain Children's Home on Sunday, Nov. 28, officials said.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wagmtv.com

Weather on the Web

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good Friday evening, everyone!. We’re feeling the biting cold tonight, as you step outdoors! Much colder air has been filtering in throughout much of the day. And that’s going to continue all the way through the weekend, with cold air stuck in place over the next 48 hours.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
newschannel20.com

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

WASHINGTON (TND) — Weather now, where you live. Here are today's weather headlines from coast to coast. Northeast: Plenty of sunshine this Saturday, but it will be chilly! Some light snow showers first taking hold in New York and Vermont, then working into parts of New England up to northern Maine. Accumulation is only expected in the higher elevations. Sunday looks nice with partly sunny skies. The next system is moving in with rain and snow for Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Weekend Weather Outlook

Good Saturday morning everyone.  We are starting out on a cold note with lows in the 20’s and low 30’s.  As the day unfolds, a mostly sunny sky is expected with north winds becoming variable at 5 to 15 mph.  Temperatures look to hover around a range of 50’s and low 60’s.  All in all, not a cold […]
ENVIRONMENT
cbslocal.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny, Surprisingly Warm Saturday Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A roller coaster of temperatures this week!. We are in for a gorgeous Saturday with decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine to enjoy. It’ll be a dry day if you need to do any outdoor work or activities. Highs will be just above normal and at or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Sunny, Surprisingly Warm Saturday Ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A roller coaster of temperatures this week! We are in for a gorgeous Saturday with decreasing clouds and plenty of sunshine to enjoy. It’ll be a dry day if you need to do any outdoor work or activities. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Highs will be just above normal and at or near 50 for many. Tonight, with clearing skies we will drop to the mid to upper 20s then for Sunday afternoon rebound back near 50. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Our next chance for rain showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning and wrapping up around a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain Arrives Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) — After the low drops to 32 Friday night, it will be breezy and cool Saturday with highs in the low to mid 40s. For Saturday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 44. (Credit: CBS 2) Our next disturbance will eventually bring rain Sunday. But when it first arrives, it will encounter dry air. (Credit: CBS 2) By midday, the rain will increase in coverage and winds will be gusty from the south. (Credit: CBS 2) The high for Sunday is 48. (Credit: CBS 2) The cold front passes Sunday night opening the door for a much colder air mass to start next week.
CHICAGO, IL
abc17news.com

Tracking a cool Saturday before rain on Sunday

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. TOMORROW: A few showers during the day. Highs rebound to the mid-60s. EXTENDED: A warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunchtime. This pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures well above average by the afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing back seasonal conditions Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s; a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, a warmup kicks in and we hit the low 50s Thursday and Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

ENVIRONMENT
cnycentral.com

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Kevin's Weather: Earliest Sunsets

We are now at the time of year when the Sun is setting at its earliest time. The Sun sets in our region around 5:25 p.m. EST. While the number of seconds will vary somewhat, the sunset time, according to a regular clock, will never be earlier than what we’re experiencing now.
ENVIRONMENT
kpic

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

ENVIRONMENT
NebraskaTV

America's Weather Now: December 4 & 5, 2021

ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Mild Saturday, With Temps Dropping Sunday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After a cooler Friday, with some overcast skies, it will remain rather mild overnight and a bit warmer on Saturday as well under partly sunny skies. Highs should reach the mid to upper 50’s. Another cold front will cross the region on Saturday night which will drop temperatures again on Sunday. Highs around the 50-degree mark, which is normal on the 5th of December. There may be some showers later Sunday night as a warm front will send much warmer air into the entire Mid-Atlantic. We could reach near record highs on Monday in the upper 60’s! Another cold front will cross later Monday and it will send temperatures tumbling once again with highs on Tuesday only in the low 40’s! With another front on Tuesday night, a few rain or snow showers may develop as well, before some light rain possible on Wednesday. Wednesday should reach the mid 40’s. By the way, the Pittsburgh area should see a few later afternoon showers on Sunday with a high near 50 for the Ravens-Steelers game! Go Ravens!
MARYLAND STATE

Community Policy