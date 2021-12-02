ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Alex Rodriguez to spend Christmas with his ex-wife and daughters

By Maria Loreto
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 2 days ago

Alex Rodriguez plans to spend the holidays with Cynthia Scurtis , his ex-wife. The former partners and parents of two have a great relationship, demonstrated by their harmonious co-parenting and their penchant for spending time together alongside their extended family.

RELATED:

Alex Rodriguez says he would never abandon daughters Tashi and Ella as his father did

According to an insider that spoke to US Weekly , Rodriguez plans to spend Christmas with Scurtis, and claims that the two have been spending lots of time together following his break up with Jennifer Lopez. “It’s like they’re one big happy family when they’re together,” said the source. The source also claim that Alex has a great relationship with Cynthia’s current husband, Angel Nicolas, a real estate agent based in Miami. “[The men’s] relationship has turned into a friendship — they support each other. There’s no bad blood there.”

According to the source, now that Alex is single, he has had more time to spend with his family and his daughters, something that he treasures. “He‘s single and isn’t in a committed relationship so he has more downtime — and [he] genuinely enjoys hanging out with his family,” they said.

Alex and Cynthia have known each other for years, meeting in the ‘90s, at a gym in Miami. It wasn’t until 2002 that the two decided to give their relationship a chance and got married. They divorced in 2008, with Cynthia filing for divorce. While their relationship faced some ups and downs, they appear to be on great terms. Alex and Cynthia share daughters Natasha , 17, and Ella , 13.


Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Alex Rodriguez Has Reportedly Been Texting With a New Woman in the Public Eye

Alex Rodriguez is always an interesting subject when it comes to dating because we know he has a history of sliding into DMs (cough, cough, Madison LeCroy) and texting when he’s attracted to someone. His latest escapade might be a he-said, she-said story, but it also involves another famous face: Former Real Housewives of New York star Kelly Bensimon.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Ben Affleck says his relationship with Jennifer Lopez is ‘beautiful’

Ben Affleck has talked about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez, describing it as “beautiful”.In June, the pair – who were one of Hollywood’s most high-profile couples in the 2000s – confirmed rumours that they were dating once more, after being pictured sharing a kiss while on holiday in Malibu.The news greatly excited fans, many of whom joked that “2002 is back” now that the actor and the singer were seeing each other again.When asked about their relationship in a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, Affleck was hesitant to go into detail.He said: “You can write conjecture about...
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

A Source Claims Alex Rodriguez Is Texting Kelly Bensimon and Keeps Asking Her Out

Today in news truly no one but the most die-hard Real Housewives fans could dream up, Page Six is out here reporting that Alex Rodriguez and Kelly Bensimon are texting. “They have a cute and flirty text relationship,” a source tells the outlet. “Alex has asked her out more than once, although she has not gone on a date with him.”
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Cynthia Scurtis
Reality Tea

Alex Rodriguez Denies Flirting With Kelly Bensimon

Two New York icons may or may not be in the midst of a flirty text exchange… Real Housewives of New York City veteran Kelly Bensimon, and retired New York Yankee, Alex Rodriguez have been rumored to have exchanged a few flirty texts. According to E! News, a source reported that the two “have a cute […] The post Alex Rodriguez Denies Flirting With Kelly Bensimon appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alex And#Christmas#Ex Wife#Us Weekly
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Goes Make-Up Free Arriving In LA With Ben Affleck — Photos

Ben Affleck and J.Lo are back in California! The couple were dressed casually as they landed home in L.A. making their way to an SUV. Jennifer Lopez, 52, and Ben Affleck, 49, have had a quiet last two weeks — but the couple are back together after their filming schedules in different countries! Jennifer glowed as she went makeup free in the photos, snapped on Friday, Nov. 19, rocking a casual white sweatsuit and a throwback pair of camel colored Ugg boots. She carried a black Louis Vuitton keep-all bag in her hand, which appeared to match the same one Ben threw over his shoulder.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

JLO Weighs In On Whether She Might Marry Again After 3 Divorces And A New Relationship With Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has been a worldwide celebrity for decades, and her career isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. But one of the downsides to being an A-listers is that your personal life becomes public. Fans are super invested in JLO’s love life, and the multihyphenate recently weighed in on whether she’d marry again after her 3 divorces and new relationship with Ben Affleck.
RELATIONSHIPS
AOL Corp

Jennifer Lopez addresses whether she'd ever remarry amid Ben Affleck romance

Jennifer Lopez plays an embarrassed superstar bride in her new rom com, Marry Me, but would she consider walking down the aisle in real life?. Lopez, 52, who has been married three times, spoke with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's Today show about the possibility of tying the knot again now that she's back together with her former fiancé, Ben Affleck.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez host food drive with their kids

Bennifer 2.0 is giving back this holiday season. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hosted a food drive with their respective children over Thanksgiving weekend in support of Rise Against Hunger. The couple were snapped outside of Affleck’s Pacific Palisades, Calif., home on Sunday afternoon as they unloaded a truck full...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!. Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cosmopolitan

What Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Body Language Says About Their Rekindled Romance

The aughts are back. And with it comes the revival of one of the 2000’s favorite couples: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (a.k.a. Bennifer 2.0). It’s a been a while, so here’s a refresher: Jen and Ben first got together after filming Gigli in 2002 and what a time it was. J.Lo celebrated their love with her song "Dear Ben" on the This Is Me album, and he was in the "Jenny From The Block" music video, too. Then, they got engaged later that year. But, just days before the epic nuptials were supposed to happen, they called it off. Soon after, they ended their relationship altogether. Since then, each has gotten married, had kids, and gotten divorced. Fast forward to 2021, and J.Lo almost married Alex Rodriguez, while Ben dated Ana de Armas. Following their respective breakups, however, Jen and Ben rekindled their spark.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more / Las novedades sobre las casas reales, celebrities, moda, belleza, lifestyle y más

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy