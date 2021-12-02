ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

All-Electric Child ATVs

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Cyberquad for Kids has been unveiled by the brand as a smaller version of the brand's upcoming Cyberquad that will provide riders aged eight and...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
infusenews.com

A $1,900 electric Cyberquad ATV for kids is now available from Tesla

Tesla hasn’t yet shipped the Cybertruck or the full-size Cyberquad that made an impression at the unveiling of its Blade Runner-esque pickup truck, but if you purchase one now from its website, you can get a mini Cyberquad built for the kids in 2-4 weeks. The Tesla “Cyberquad for Kids”...
CARS
New York Post

Tesla unveils all-electric children’s ‘Cyberquad’ — starting at $1,900

Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla quietly unveiled its latest product — a $1,900 all-electric ATV for kids called the “Cyberquad.”. The futuristic-looking ATV is available for order now on Tesla’s website, though they warn that it might not be delivered before the holidays. It will begin shipping in two to four weeks, the site says.
CARS
The Independent

Tesla’s new $1,900 Cyberquad for children appears to sell out within hours

A $1,900 Tesla Cyberquad “for kids” appeared to sell out less than a day after the company unveiled the new product targeted at children.Tesla’s website began offering the new product, which bears a resemblance to the Tesla Cybertruck, on Wednesday, where it listed the ATV as a “Cyberquad for Kids”.“Get ready for any adventure with the all-electric Cyberquad for Kids. Inspired by our iconic Cybertruck design, the four-wheel ATV features a full steel frame, cushioned seat and adjustable suspension with rear disk braking and LED light bars,” the description reads.According to the description, the electric four-wheeler is powered by...
ECONOMY
utilitydive.com

All-electric Ford F-150 Lightning sparks interest as electric vehicles make waves

Electric pickup trucks are generating hype. Just ask Ford. The company recently announced that the upcoming F-150 Lightning, an all-electric remake of one of Ford's most popular truck models, has surpassed over 160,000 reservations. Of those reservations, more than half are customers who have never owned a Ford product before, and 79% had never owned a battery-operated vehicle before.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atvs#Tesla Cyberquad#Kids#Atv
Jalopnik

The All-Electric Polestar 5 Already Looks Incredible

The Polestar 5, a four-door sedan grand touring all-electric performance car, is coming in 2024, or so Polestar says. It is also the production version of that stunning Precept car we saw from Polestar last year. Polestar revealed the image in a series about the development of the car, which...
CARS
inputmag.com

GMC starts shipping its all-electric Hummers next month

The newly resurrected, eco-friendly Hummer will finally begin rolling out to drivers next month, nearly two years after its official reveal, says GMC exec Duncan Aldred. According to Autoblog, the EV behemoth that is the Edition 1 Hummer will be able to get around 329 miles to a single charge (a little shy of its initial, 350-mile promise) with the ability to tow up to 7,500 pounds and carry about 1,300 pounds. All that will come at a true-to-brand price tag, of course: The Edition 1 Hummer starts at a hefty $112,000, although GMC promises cheaper models with longer range should be announced beginning next year.
CARS
topgear.com

Look! It’s the BMW i7 electric luxury saloon

Camouflage be damned: this is our first official look at the new BMW i7, an electric luxury saloon that’s set to arrive some time in 2022. BMW claims that the i7 will be the first of its kind, conveniently forgetting that we’ve already had a go in the Mercedes EQS. But no matter. It’ll be billed as the electric version of the next-generation 7 Series, using the same CLAR platform found in the i4 saloon and iX SUV.
CARS
itechpost.com

Tesla Cyberquad for Sale! Price, Specs, Top Speed, Where to Buy

The Tesla Cyberquad was revealed on Wedensday; however, it is only for kids---and it has a selling price of $1,900. The electric car manufacturer Tesla introduced Cyberquad for Kids through its online store on December 1, per Electrek. Tesla's chief designer Franz von Holzhausen shared a video of the Tesla...
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
IFLScience

Rolls Royce Plane Becomes Fastest All-Electric Vehicle

The "Spirit of Innovation" aircraft has become the fastest electric vehicle ever in a test flight, according to Rolls Royce. The company reports that on November 16 its all-electric aircraft reached a maximum speed of 623 kilometers per hour (387.4 miles per hour). Once this is certified it would make this aircraft the fastest electric vehicle ever.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Polaris unveils its all-new electric Ranger ATV

For more than a year, Polaris has worked with Zero Motorcycles to develop a new electric version of its Ranger off-road vehicle. The Ranger XP Kinetic is now ready. The new vehicle will come in two configurations: the XP Kinetic Premium with 14.9 kWh of lithium-ion battery capacity, and the XP Kinetic Ultimate, which doubles the battery capacity to 29.8 kWh.
CARS
Carscoops

The All-Electric Rivian R1T Is A Game Changer For The Pickup Truck Market

By the numbers alone, the all-electric Rivian R1T should be a great truck, with 800 hp, a 0-60 time of 3 seconds, and a 300+ mile range. But in Doug DeMuro’s newest video, which is quite possibly the most thorough review of the pickup yet, it proves to be the most interesting entry in the segment for many more reasons.
CARS
dcvelocity.com

DB Schenker speeds transition to all-electric urban vehicle fleet

Logistics services provider DB Schenker has pre-ordered nearly 1,500 zero-emissions delivery trucks from Volta Trucks in an effort to speed its transition to an all-electric urban vehicle fleet in Europe, the company said Tuesday. The deal marks the largest pre-order for electric trucks in Europe to date, according to both companies. The partnership brings DB Schenker closer to its carbon-neutral logistics goals, with plans to implement Volta’s zero-emissions vehicles designed specifically for urban environments. Through the partnership, DB Schenker will test the first prototype of the 16-ton Volta Zero Truck in real-world, inner city logistics operations next spring and summer. Findings from the test program will be incorporated into the production of 1,470 vehicles, which will be built at Volta’s facility in Steyr, Austria, company leaders said. The vehicles will then be rolled out to 10 locations in five countries. “We have many challenges to overcome on the road to carbon neutrality,” according to Cyrille Bonjean, executive vice president for land transport at DB Schenker Europe. “The large-scale partnership with Volta Trucks allows us to significantly increase the pace of electrification of our fleet and invest in greener transport solutions, [bringing] us closer again to our goal of carbon neutral logistics.” The announcement follows similar moves recently by North American companies aimed at developing greener urban logistics operations.
ECONOMY
Autoblog

Project Maybach is an absurd, awesome off-road electric coupe

Mercedes has created some mighty unusual concepts for the Maybach luxury brand. The Exelero high-speed test car and the Ultimate Luxury SUV sedan come to mind. But the Project Maybach, designed in collaboration with late fashion designer Virgil Abloh, may be the wildest yet, being an electric off-road coupe. It's...
CARS
Hot Hardware

Tesla's Electric Cyberquad ATV Will Make Your Kid The Envy Of The Neighborhood

Tesla has become synonymous with electric vehicles, but its latest product is one that probably caught everyone off guard—an electric "Cyberquad for Kids" priced at $1,900. It's basically a smaller version of the adult-sized Cyberquad ATV (all-terrain vehicle) it rolled onto stage two years ago during its Cybertruck event, and which has yet to ship.
CARS
Cheddar News

Tesla Launches All-Electric Kids Cyberquad Vehicle

If your kid was on Santa's "nice list" this year, maybe you're willing to shell out $1,900 for Tesla's new Cyberquad. The automaker's all-electric ATV for children 8 years old and up is available to order now and is expected to begin shipping in two to four weeks.
CARS
Carscoops

An All-Electric Genesis GV90 SUV May Launch In 2023

Genesis will become an all-electric brand from 2025 and its range could be topped out by an electric SUV dubbed the GV90. A new report out of Korea suggests that the GV90 will be the second Genesis model based on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), following in the footsteps of the smaller GV60. It is likely that the GV90 will share parts with the all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 7 and Kia EV9 SUVs that are also in the works.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Electric Car-Themed Playlists

Volkswagen Canada recently debuted its own version of Spotify Wrapped dubbed #ElectricWrapped, a playlist plugging its commitment to an electric future. The innovative marketing scheme is being debuted with a campaign called 'A Year in Electric' and features songs related to electric power. The genres range from hip-hop and pop to heavy metal and country.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy